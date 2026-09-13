How NC State’s Upcoming Opponents Fared in Week 2

The Wolfpack dug themselves out of a hole with a convincing win over the Spiders. They are primed to carry that momentum into FBS play next week.



Let’s look at how NC State’s next three opponents fared this weekend, and we’ll size up the Wolfpack’s chances against those teams.

Vanderbilt (2-0)

Vandy hosted FCS opponent Delaware in Week 2.



The visiting Blue Hens held the Commodores scoreless in the second quarter. Delaware went into halftime with a 17-14 lead over Vanderbilt.



Vandy’s Coach Clark Lea inserted Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis into action after starter Blaze Berlowitz struggled to get any more production.

His decision paid off as Curtis accounted for three touchdowns, giving Vanderbilt a 21-point third-quarter comeback to beat Delaware 35-26.



Lea has given Curtis and Berlowitz opportunities to claim the starting position. Curtis may have cemented his name as the starter with his come-from-behind performance over Delaware.

Vandy’s defense had a busy day, accounting for six sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and two interceptions.



NC State travels to Vanderbilt in Week 3. The Wolfpack are 1-2 all-time against the Commodores and have a losing record against SEC opponents.

Appalachian State (2-0)

The Mountaineers escaped Greenville with a 27 to 24 victory over East Carolina.



Appalachian State quarterback Malachi Singleton completed 20 of his 28 attempts for 267 yards and 1 touchdown with his feet.

As a team, the Mountaineers rushed for 129 yards, and three different ball carriers reached the end zone.



App State made many mental errors in this game. The team was penalized 13 times for 80 yards. This’ll be an area to watch next week during their matchup against Charlotte.



The Wolfpack and Mountaineers have met six previous times, with NC State holding a 6-0 lead in the series.

#24 Louisville (1-1)

Louisville cruised to a 59-13 victory over Villanova. The Cardinals bounced back with a win after suffering a three-point loss to #9 Ole Miss in Week 1.



The Cardinals posted 635 total yards against the Wildcats. Their quarterback, Lincoln Kienholz, threw for 332 yards and accounted for 4 total touchdowns.

The Wolfpack have historically not played well against Louisville. State has lost the last two in the series and is 2-4 against Louisville at home.



Louisville hosts a ranked SMU in Week 3 before welcoming Wake Forest on Sept. 26.



The Cardinals will travel to Raleigh for their Oct. 3rd matchup with NC State.

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

The Wolfpack are in a better spot this week after embarrassing Richmond at home.



Vanderbilt is still looking for the answer at quarterback. State has a chance to catch Vandy at the right time while Coach Lea is still figuring it out.



It’ll be important for State’s offense to keep Vandy’s defenders on their heels in this game.



CJ Bailey needs to set the tone early.

In Week 4, the Wolfpack should be able to handle Appalachian State even with the in-state rivalry component playing a factor.



Doeren and his staff need to ensure the team plays disciplined and error-free against the Mountaineers.

The Wolfpack can go 3-1 during this stretch before welcoming the Cardinals to Raleigh in Week 5, but the Louisville matchup will be a big test.



NC State travels to Vanderbilt in Week 3.