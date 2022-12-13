Skip to main content
Carter To Skip Bowl Game

Carter To Skip Bowl Game

NC State head coach Dave Doeren announced that Devin Carter will skip participation in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
NC State head coach Dave Doeren announced Monday that Devin Carter will skip participation in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

Initially, it was not clear whether Carter would renounce his remaining eligibility and pursue a professional career; however, the wide receiver from Clayton, North Carolina, took to social media to add some clarity on his situation. 

It only means everyone will have to wait a little longer for a definitive answer.

Due to Covid-19, Carter can return to college for one more season -- at NC State or elsewhere. Doeren also announced Monday that no NC State player in the transfer portal would play in the bowl game against Maryland on December 30th in Charlotte, which adds intrigue to Carter's absence. 

 

