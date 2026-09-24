There’s no easy way to remove the stain from NC State’s epic collapse to Vanderbilt. The Wolfpack can only move forward from here.



In a video taken by The News & Observer’s Jadyn Watson-Fisher, Bailey appears to be in a good headspace, as evident from his overall demeanor at the podium. He even beamed bright smiles at times.

CJ Bailey’s full media availability today. pic.twitter.com/BeodIyKVgl — Jadyn Watson-Fisher (@jwatsonfisher) September 23, 2026

“I’ve been waking up on the right side of the bed every morning, feeling good,” Bailey said.



The team has supported its two-time captain and leader of the offense. “The last several days have been good,” Bailey said. “A lot of guys at my back- Coach Doeren, everybody in the facility- they’ve been leaning on me.”

Keeping His Spirits High

Bailey was in good spirits, recounting what happened in the game’s final seconds.



“[At the] End of the game, I was just trying to get all the clock out,” Bailey said. “The biggest thing was just holding the ball. I was trying to run around and make a play.”



Even after the fumble, Bailey was trying to fight to make a play. “I’m a competitive guy,” he said. “I was just competing for the final second. It happens. I fumbled the ball, and I’m going to pick myself up and keep going.”





NC State quarterback CJ Bailey (11) hands off to running back Jayden Scott (1) during the second quarter against Vanderbilt at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

However, it’s a bit concerning that the team only practiced that play a limited number of times before Saturday.



“[As] Coach Doeren said, we worked a play a couple times, but never in that situation,” Bailey said. “That was my first time ever in that situation. It didn’t go the way I wanted it to. I followed the ball. It is what it is. I’ve got to move forward.”

With the limited practice, was CJ Bailey the best player to have in that situation? Why not go with the punter, or even Will Wilson in that moment?



Bailey will live with the fumble, while Head Coach Dave Doeren and his staff must live with their decision to put Bailey in that position.

Moving Forward From Here

It’s encouraging to see that Bailey is maintaining his composure after such a viral moment for himself and the program.



He mentioned how people far and wide reached out to offer their support, in addition to members of his own family.

“My mom is at my house right now, Bailey said. “She’s cooking meals, cleaning up for me, and doing everything for me. That’s my family.”



After the game, “There [were] a lot of emotions, but we moved on forward,” Bailey said. “We move on to the next day, coming in with a better mindset.”

Andre Cherry’s Quick Thoughts

It’s a positive sign to see CJ Bailey moving on from the incident on Saturday.



The Wolfpack needs him to continue performing at a high level.

His play before the fumble would’ve been enough to secure the win for NC State over the Commodores.



It’s hard to believe, but the Wolfpack are still in a prime position within the ACC race. The two prior losses don't dictate how far the team can go from here.



The question is whether Bailey, Doeren, and this team can rally together to get the job done.