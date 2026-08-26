NC State vs. Virginia Prediction Market: What to Expect in College Football Week 0

NC State and Virginia open Week 0 with an early ACC matchup. Kalshi’s college football market gives Virginia the advantage at home.

Virginia is a 66% moneyline favorite and holds a 51% chance to cover -4.5. A $10 trade profits $4.78 on Virginia and $17.85 on NC State’s 34% moneyline.

NC State vs. Virginia - Kalshi

Moneyline : NC State (34%) vs. Virginia (66)

: NC State (34%) vs. Virginia (66) Spread : Virginia -4.5 (51%)

: Virginia -4.5 (51%) Total: 53.5 (47% Over)

Still finding their footing

Both of these rosters are still finding their identities coming into this one with notable transfer pieces. For Virginia, Beau Pribula transferred in from Missouri after starting his career with Penn State. In 10 games last season, Pribula threw for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Virginia added RB Peyton Lewis (Tennessee) and receivers Ds’Shawn Martin (Kent State) and Rico Flores (UCLA).

For NC State, the glue of the offense stayed put, notably QB CJ Bailey, who’s coming off a breakout 2025 season throwing for 3,105 yards and 25 touchdowns while running for 215 yards and six touchdowns. After losing its top five receivers and leading rusher Hollywood Smothers, NC State added five transfer receivers and named last year’s backup RB Duke Scott the starter.

Game notes to consider

Both programs returned their head coaches in Dave Doeren at NC State and Tony Elliot at Virginia. Each turned in a top-10 offense in the ACC last season with exactly 30.8 points per game. Virginia had the edge on defense as the second-ranked unit in the conference, allowing 19.6 points. NC State allowed 27.7 points to opponents as the sixth-worst in the league.

Doeren and Elliott have met twice in their careers. Doeren led NC State to wins both times. Across both meetings, each covered the spread once, with the point total also splitting 1-1.

In the last eight meetings since 2006, NC State is 6-2 overall and 5-3 ATS. The total went Under in five of those games.

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

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