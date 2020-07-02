Daily Cover: College FB Players Find Their Voices in Fight for Unionization

Six years ago, football players at Northwestern fought to become the first NCAA team to unionize and lost.

Since then, only incremental progress has been made for the welfare of college athletes. And now, schools seem determined to play football during a deadly pandemic, without any input from players.

In light of the unprecedented times the athletes are facing, Sport Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni takes a look at a possible renewed interest in the fight to unionize and concludes that now, more than ever, college football needs a union

https://www.si.com/college/2020/07/02/college-football-needs-a-union-now-more-than-ever