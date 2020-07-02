AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Daily Cover: College FB Players Find Their Voices in Fight for Unionization

Brett Friedlander

Six years ago, football players at Northwestern fought to become the first NCAA team to unionize and lost. 

Since then, only incremental progress has been made for the welfare of college athletes. And now, schools seem determined to play football during a deadly pandemic, without any input from players.

In light of the unprecedented times the athletes are facing, Sport Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni takes a look at a possible renewed interest in the fight to unionize and concludes that now, more than ever, college football needs a union  

Here's the link to the full story ...

https://www.si.com/college/2020/07/02/college-football-needs-a-union-now-more-than-ever

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Demie Sumo Discusses His Wolfpack Recruitment, Commitment

Three-star running back prospect Demie Sumo from Willingboro High School in New Jersey breaks down his recruitment and his decision to become the latest member of NC State's 2021 football recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Inside the Conversation Around College Football's Return

Brett Friedlander

Does the Return of College Sports Differ from the Pros?

Should the NCAA follow the lead of the NBA, NHL, MLB and NFL and head into the fall season full speed ahead? Or do college administrators have an obligation to do things differently in order to protect the "student-athletes" under their supervision? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Gets Elusive 2021 Running Back Commitment

Three-star running back prospect Demie Sumo from Willingboro, N.J., has become the latest football recruit to join coach Dave Doeren's 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wilson, Bailey Added to Giants' 60-Man Player Pool

First-round draft picks and former NC State teammates Will Wilson and Patrick Bailey will be able to practice with the San Francisco Giants this summer after being added to the team's 60-man player pool. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Without Fans in the Stands, Is Home Field Advantage Gone?

Brett Friedlander

Markell Johnson Signs With Turkish Team

Former NC State point guard has signed to play his first professional season with Besiktas Sompo Japan Istanbul of the Turkish Basketball Super League. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Sports Illustrated's 'America, Realigned': A Different Look

Is the hypothetical conference realignment plan proposed by Sports Illustrated senior writer Pat Forde a little too radical for you? Maybe you'll like this alternate plan for the ACC better. Or maybe you have an idea of your own. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Royal Pro Soccer Debut for Tziarra King

Former NC State soccer star Tziarra King, a late-game sub, had a memorable professional debut for the Utah Royals by scoring the tying goal in a NWSL Challenge Cup match against the Houston Dash. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Three Football Players Granted Sixth Year of Eligibility

Tight end Dylan Autenreith, wide receiver C.J. Riley and offensive tackle Tyrone Riley will have two more seasons each to play for the NC State football team after being granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA. Read more

Brett Friedlander