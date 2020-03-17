Colts Load Up on Wolfpack QBs With Rivers Signing

After 16 seasons with the Los Angeles and San Diego Chargers, former NC State quarterback Philip Rivers has found a new home with the Indianapolis Colts.

The 38-year-old has agreed to a one-year deal worth $25 million, according to multiple media sources, making him the second former Wolfpack quarterback on the Colts' roster.

The other, Jacoby Brissett, is the incumbent starter. He led the team to a 7-9 record last season after inheriting the starting job upon the unexpected retirement of Andrew Luck during the preseason.

An eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Rivers has thrown for nearly 60,000 career yards and is three passing touchdowns shy of 400. But he is coming off one of his least productive seasons, in which he threw for just 23 touchdowns -- his fewest since 2007 -- and 20 interceptions, tied for the second most he has thrown in a single season.

Although Rivers has started 224 consecutive games, including all 16 in 2019, he has played in only 11 career postseason games, winning five of them.

Rivers set every significant passing record in State and ACC history during a career that saw him earn conference Rookie of the Year honors in 2000 and Player of the Year honors as a senior in 2003. He was also the ACC's Male Athlete of the Year in 2004.

A four-time bowl MVP, Rivers set an NCAA mark with 51 consecutive starts at quarterback, finishing his college career with 13,484 passing yards, a total that still ranks fourth all-time. His 95 career touchdown passes rank seventh in NCAA history.

In addition to joining Brissett in Indianapolis, Rivers' signing reunites him with Indianapolis coach Frank Reich, his former play caller with the Chargers. Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni is also a former Chargers assistant.