AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Three-Star CB Shows 'Love' for Wolfpack

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach scored a major recruiting victory on Friday when three-star cornerback Mario Love announced his commitment to the Wolfpack.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound product of Hough High School in Cornelius is one of the highest rated defensive backs in North Carolina and was a priority target for Doeren and his staff.

He is the third recruit to commit to the Wolfpack for the Class of 2021, joining wide receivers Julian Gray and Jakolbe Baldwin.

State was one of the first schools to show interest in Love and he has made several visits to Raleigh, including an impressive performance at Doeren's summer camp in June 2018. He was most recently attended the Wolfpack's Junior Day in February. Wide receivers coach George McDonald has been his lead recruiter.

His other offers included ACC rivals North Carolina, Duke, Clemson and Louisville, among other prominent schools.

Love was credited with 62 tackles and two interceptions in his high school career at Hough, which advanced to the second round of the state 4A playoffs while finishing the 2019 season at 8-5.

Those stats, however, don't give a full indication of Love's ability as a cover corner, a player that is equally adept at playing in both man and zone schemes.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

State Out of Running For Two Prospective Hoop Recruits

Charlotte native Trey Wertz, who played his first two seasons of college basketball at Santa Clara, has narrowed his transfer choices to four schools. And NC State isn't among them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack DE Ibrahim Kante riding out COVID-19 storm in NYC

Brett Friedlander

State Makes Top Five Cut for Big Man Prospect Ballard

Hotly pursued big man prospect Quincy Ballard has narrowed his list of colleges down to five and NC State has made the cut. The 7-footer from Winston-Salem's Quality Education Academy is expected to announce his choice on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

College ADs Facing Doomsday Scenario if Football is Canceled

College administrators, including NC State's Boo Corrigan, are working on contingency plans in case the 2020 football season in canceled -- a possibility that could change the landscape of college athletics as a whole. Read more

Brett Friedlander

SI.com's Pat Forde gives his take on the NC State-NCAA battle

Brett Friedlander

Woodson: Independent Panel State's 'Only Remaining Option'

NC State chancellor Randy Woodson has agreed to have NC State's case with the NCAA decided by the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process, stating that he doesn't think the Wolfpack can get "an objective hearing" with the NCAA's Committee on Infractions. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Recruiting Dead Period May Delay Shipley's College Decision

Five-star prospect Will Shipley, the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country, may wait until recruits are allowed to make on-campus visits before deciding on where he'll play his college ball. NC State is still in the mix, but the Wolfpack has some stiff competition for NC Player of the Year. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Swimmers Earn All-America Status

Twenty-seven members of the NC State men's and women's swimming and diving teams have been named College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) All-Americans for the 2019-20 season. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Wolfpack Baseball Stars Rise Despite Shortened Season

NC State baseball players Patrick Bailey and Nick Swiney made the most of their shortened 2020 season by moving up in the D1Baseball.com's updated top 10 ACC Prospects for the MLB Draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Pat Forde discusses why the NCAA needs college football to return

Brett Friedlander