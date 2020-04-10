Three-Star CB Shows 'Love' for Wolfpack

NC State football coach scored a major recruiting victory on Friday when three-star cornerback Mario Love announced his commitment to the Wolfpack.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound product of Hough High School in Cornelius is one of the highest rated defensive backs in North Carolina and was a priority target for Doeren and his staff.

He is the third recruit to commit to the Wolfpack for the Class of 2021, joining wide receivers Julian Gray and Jakolbe Baldwin.

State was one of the first schools to show interest in Love and he has made several visits to Raleigh, including an impressive performance at Doeren's summer camp in June 2018. He was most recently attended the Wolfpack's Junior Day in February. Wide receivers coach George McDonald has been his lead recruiter.

His other offers included ACC rivals North Carolina, Duke, Clemson and Louisville, among other prominent schools.

Love was credited with 62 tackles and two interceptions in his high school career at Hough, which advanced to the second round of the state 4A playoffs while finishing the 2019 season at 8-5.

Those stats, however, don't give a full indication of Love's ability as a cover corner, a player that is equally adept at playing in both man and zone schemes.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook and Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC