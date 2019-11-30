Wolfpack
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

State-UNC Game Coverage Links

Brett Friedlander

Here is your one-stop shopping guide to all our coverage this week leading up to tonight's game between the Wolfpack and Georgia Tech in Atlanta:

WOLFPACK KICKOFF: Everything You Need to Know About Tonight's Game ... https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/wolfpack-kickoff-unc/

Three Keys and a Prediction: https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/three-keys-unc/

Who Are the 12 Seniors Playing Their Final Game for the Wolfpack?  https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/senior-profiles-2019/

Wolfpack Looks to Play Spoiler Against Rival UNC:  https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/wolfpack-spoiler-unc/

How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game? https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/state-unc-tickets/

Battle With Tar Heels is Personal For Wolfpack's Payton Wilson: https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/payton-wilson-unc/

Wolfpack Spending Thanksgiving With 'Family:' https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/wolfpack-thanksgiving/

Trea Turner to be Honoary Captain for State-UNC Game: https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/trea-turner-honorary-captain/

Leary Showing Growth as a QB and a Leader: https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/leary-becoming-a-leader/

Doeren: Senior Day, Rivalry Game Take Edge Off Bowl Disappointment: https://www.si.com/college/ncstate/football/doeren-monday-unc/

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three keys and a prediction

Brett Friedlander
0

Factors that will help decide tonight's season-ending game against UNC. Read more

Who are the 12 Seniors Playing Their Final Game for the Wolfpack?

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's a look at the dozen upperclassmen whose college careers will end against UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium tonight. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women beat Texas in their opener in Hawaii to stay undefeated ....

0

Doeren Asks Fans to Wear Red For Saturday's Game

Brett Friedlander
0

The Wolfpack will finish its 2019 season on Saturday against rival UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Wolfpack Looks to Play Spoiler Against Rival UNC

Brett Friedlander
0

NC State can eliminate the Tar Heels from bowl contention with a win Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Read more

Wolfpack Kickoff: Week 12, UNC

Brett Friedlander
0

Everything you need to know about Saturday night's season finale football game between NC State and the Tar Heels. Read more

First Half Lapse Spells Doom for Wolfpack in Brooklyn

Brett Friedlander
0

Memphis shoots 63 percent from the floor and holds on to hand State its second loss this season, 83-78. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from today's basketball loss to Memphis in Brooklyn ...

0

How Much Will it Cost to See State-UNC Game?

Brett Friedlander
0

The Wolfpack might be out of contention for a bowl, but ticket demand is still high for Saturday's rivalry game?

Wolfpack Spending Thanksgiving With 'Family'

Brett Friedlander
0

State will take time out from its preparations for Saturday's game with UNC by having turkey dinner together at a Raleigh restaurant. Read more