State Alumnus Cowher Raising Money for COVID-19 Relief

Former NC State linebacker and Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher is doing what he can to help in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

The newly minted NFL Hall of Famer is doing it by raising money to support the response and recovery effort for those affected by the coronavirus and the responders batling to care for them.

Anyone donating at least $25 will be entered to win a Steelers hat signed by Cowher, with the winner being randomly selected at the conclusion of the fund raising period. Cowher, who is now a television analyst for CBS's NFL broadcasts, is attempting to raise at least $25,000 over the next 30 days.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

Cowher's fundraiser is being done in conjuction with the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund, which focuses on supporting local nonprofit organizations working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those who are working with the most vulnerable populations in these areas to help build their capacity for response.

Key areas of support include assistance for quarantined individuals including basic needs, access to medical services, community education and appropriate information sharing, economic support to social service organizations and equipment needed to keep healthcare workers safe.

Other athletes currently holding fundraisers through the CDP COVID-19 Response Fund include Stephen Curry, Jack Nicklaus and Tony Hawk.

Cowher was a starting linebacker during his career with the Wolfpack, which spanned from 1976-79. He was the Wolfpack's captain and team MVP during his senior season.

After playing three seasons with the Cleveland Browns, he began his coaching career as an assistant with the team. He was eventually hired as the head coach of the Steelers, replacing franchise legend and fellow Hall of Famer Chuck Noll.

Over the the next 15 years, his teams won eight division championships, earned 10 playoff berths and made two Super Bowl appearances -- beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-10 on Feb. 5, 2006 to win Super Bowl XL. He retired in 2007 with a career record of 149–90–1 (161–99–1 including playoff games).