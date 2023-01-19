Date Set for NC State, Notre Dame Football Game

Notre Dame has released its 2023 regular season football schedule and that has brought some clarity to NC State fans.

Folks who follow the Wolfpack knew that the Irish would make a trip to Raleigh in 2023, but the date was unclear until Wednesday when Notre Dame's social media team released a clever tweet with the program's upcoming schedule.

Notre Dame and NC State will square off at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 9th (TBA) in what will be the Pack's second game of the season and its home opener.

With the date of Irish game set, NC State now has its non-conference portion of the 2023 football schedule in place. Conference dates and times will be released at a later date.

It works to be a manageable schedule in terms of travel for NC State and its fans, as the Pack has two road games inside North Carolina borders and two others in neighboring Virginia. Only the opener at Connecticut will require a flight or more than four hours of driving time for followers of NCSU.

The matchup between Notre Dame and NC State will mark the first time since 2017 that the schools have faced each other and the first time the Fighting Irish will make the trip to Raleigh since October 8, 2016.

That season, the two schools famously squared off in the 50th Anniversary Game of Carter-Finley Stadium, with the field soaked due to Hurricane Matthew.

The Wolfpack squeaked out a, 10-3, victory, buoyed by Pharoah McKever's blocked punt that Dexter Wright returned for the game's lone touchdown.

NC State is 2-1 all-time versus Notre Dame. A season after losing in Raleigh, the Irish got revenge with a 35-14 victory over the Wolfpack in South Bend. The first matchup ever between the schools occurred in 2003 at the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, when then Philip Rivers-led NCSU took down Notre Dame comfortably, 28-6, en route to its 11th win of the season -- which remains a school-record.

Here is a photo gallery of the two regular season matchups between NC State and Notre Dame

Notre Dame versus NC State 2016 and 2017 © Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports, © Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports 46 Gallery 46 Images

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).