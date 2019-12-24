WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Offensive, Defense Linemen Top Doeren's Christmas Wish List

Brett Friedlander

NC State coach Dave Doeren addressed two immediate needs for his Wolfpack during college football’s early signing period by loading up on defensive backs and wide receivers with speed.

But after a 4-8 season in which the depth of virtually every position group on the team was challenged because of injury, there’s still plenty of work left to be done.

And Doeren has made it clear that he and his staff are “still hunting” for players that can help make the Wolfpack better.

“We still have the ability to go get more,” he said at his signing day press conference. “We have five left that we can sign. So whether we’re looking at graduates, whether we’re looking at junior college players, whether we’re looking at high school players that didn’t sign, but yeah, you start with your needs.”

So what are State’s biggest needs?

According to Doeren, the No. 1 item on his Christmas wish list is help on both lines of scrimmage.

“On the O-line and the D-lines” he said. “I think those are two spots where we’ll be continuing to look probably more than any.”

Doreen didn’t come away empty at either spot on signing day.

In fact, the one defensive lineman in his 2020 class -- four-star tackle Davin Vann -- projects to be one the best of the 17 players the Wolfpack added last week.

Vann was impressive in practices leading up to the Shrine Bowl and could potentially move right into the position vacated by the graduation of Larrell Murchison. But even with the arrival of transfer end Jeffrey Gunter, more help is needed.

On the other side of the ball, State picked up a pair of linemen from Georgia -- center Ethan Lane and guard Sean Hill -- along with Maryland tackle Patrick Matan. But two other big targets got away when three-star tackle Austin Blaske flipped to Georgia and four-star R.J. Adams opted for Kentucky.

While the offensive and defensive lines are top priorities, Doeren is open to any potential recruit that might be available.

“As you go through it and as you look at the grad transfer guys that come out of nowhere, (you ask) is there a guy that we think is better than what we’re playing with?” Doeren said. “If that happens, then we need to look at that player. It’s kind of case by case in some cases. On the O-line and D-line, I don’t think you can ever have enough really good big guys on your football team.”

The next signing period begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5. But as Doeren pointed out, the recruiting process can continue well after that as graduate transfers and other transfers become available.

“ We’re still hunting and we will and we’ll see where it ends up,” Doeren said. “Really we have until August to add guys. That’s how it happened with (former grad transfer center) Joe Scelfo, that was a late addition a few years back. There’s some things that can still happen late.”

"The way that kids are transferring, there’s some guys that you can find that for some reason want to find a new home. We’ve just got to make sure we do that at the right position groups if we add them."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Johnson named ACC Player of the Week

Brett Friedlander

The senior point guard became the third player in Wolfpack history to record a triple double in Sunday's win against The Citadel. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 9, Lots of Extra Innings

Brett Friedlander

On the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 sports moments of the decade. Today, it's No. 9.

Hellems Starting to Get His Groove Back

Brett Friedlander

Jericole Hellems didn't miss any games after suffering what was described as a "low grade concussion" two weekends ago at Wake Forest. Read more

Triple-Double 'Kind of Snuck Up" On Johnson

Brett Friedlander

The senior guard played his way into the NC State history books by recording 11 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in a win against The Citadel. Read more

Wolfpack Heads Into Christmas Break With Needed Win

Brett Friedlander

Markell Johnson's triple double leads State bounce back from Thursday's loss at Auburn with an 83-63 win against The Citadel. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from tonight's basktball win against The Citadel ...

Beverly Leaves Game With Back Injury

Brett Friedlander

Coach Keatts indicated after Sunday's win against The Citadel that the injury didn't appear to be serious

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. The Citadel

Brett Friedlander

Live updates and analysis from today's game between the Wolfpack and Bulldogs at PNC Arena. Read more

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 10, DSJ Does In Duke

Brett Friedlander

On the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 moments of the decade. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 12, The Citadel

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about Sunday's game between NC State and the Bulldogs at PNC Arena. Read more