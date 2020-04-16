AllWolfpack
Doeren Doing His Part to Help Coronavirus Heroes

Brett Friedlander

Dave Doeren is a football coach, not a healthcare worker. But because his wife Sara and several other family members are, he has some insight into how difficult a time this is for those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.

That's why he decided to do something to help make their jobs just a little less stressful. Doeren showed his appreciation for their efforts last week by donating 100 boxed lunches from Moe's for staff members at REX Hospital in Raleigh -- each tagged with a personal note from the coach and his wife.

It was an idea he developed with an assist from Sara and State assistant athletic director for athletic communications Annabelle Meyers.

"Annabelle and Sara talked about that and I thought it was a great idea," Doeren said during a Zoom meeting with local media on Wednedsay. "Sara is a nurse, not practicing, but has her license. Her sister is a nurse, her sister-in-law is a nurse. We know what those people are going through.

"I just thought it would be a nice way to help our community, help some of those people that are putting themselves out there for our safety every day."

Doeren said that he's considering other ways of helping out while residents of North Carolina are confined to their homes to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But he and Sara haven't talked about what they'll do next.

"There will be ongoing conversations again as we try to figure out how long this is going to last," he said Wednedsay, calling his donation of lunches "a small act that we felt like was kind of personal that would help us back home."

One thing that's not on the table is a voluntary pay cut similar to the one taken by Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson, athletic director John Currie and other school officials to help ease their school's financial burden during the coronavirus shutdown.

At least, not yet.

"We talk about our budget almost every conversation," Doeren said. "I think it's just a day-to-day thing for (athletic director Boo Corrigan) and what he has to get done for our finances. He talks obviously with Chancellor (Randy) Woodson. As things progress, where we end up is where we end up. Obviously, I know myself and all of our coaches and all our workers understand these are crazy times."

