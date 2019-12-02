Doeren fires long-time defensive coordinator

Two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a lopsided loss to rival North Carolina, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has begun making changes to his program.

The first domino to fall is defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable, who was relieved of his duties on Monday after serving as an assistant to Doeren since his arrival in 2013. Huxtable was also the Wolfpack’s linebackers coach.

"We appreciate all of Dave’s contributions to our program and wish him the best,” Doeren said in a statement. “However moving forward defensively, I’ve decided we would like to go in a different direction.”

State’s defense, riddled by injuries to numerous key players, finished 10th in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing an average of 30.1 points per game while finishing next to last in the conference in defensive efficiency.

In addition to giving up 88 explosive plays (defined by State as pass plays of more than 20 yards and running plays of more than 10 yards), the Wolfpack defense went six straight games in the middle of the season without forcing a turnover.

Huxtable’s firing is expected to be the first of several staff changes Doeren makes before next season.

“The conclusion of a season is a time to reflect, look in the mirror and evaluate the overall direction of a program. Dave Doeren is our football coach,” athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “He has earned it by winning nine games in back-to-back seasons and I look forward to doing all I can to help Coach Doeren moving forward.

“The 2019 season didn’t unfold the way any of us wanted but we will continue to invest in this program, and to provide the resources to help NC State football compete at the highest level.”

Doeren was asked about possible staff changes at his postgame press conference following Saturday 41-10 loss to UNC, but said it was too early to start making those decisions.

"It’s been a long year for all of us," he said. "The first thing I need to do is get out of here and watch film and then come in and watch a lot more film. I need to look at our players, how we coached, our offseason, our summer program. I have to look at it all. The last thing I’m going to do is make an emotional decision. I need to make the right decision for our program, our players, our staff."

Apparently it took Doeren just 24 hours to come to at least some conclusions and begin restructuring his staff.