Wolfpack
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Doeren fires long-time defensive coordinator

Brett Friedlander

Two days after finishing a 4-8 season with a lopsided loss to rival North Carolina, NC State football coach Dave Doeren has begun making changes to his program.

The first domino to fall is defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable, who was relieved of his duties on Monday after serving as an assistant to Doeren since his arrival in 2013. Huxtable was also the Wolfpack’s linebackers coach.

"We appreciate all of Dave’s contributions to our program and wish him the best,” Doeren said in a statement. “However moving forward defensively, I’ve decided we would like to go in a different direction.”

State’s defense, riddled by injuries to numerous key players, finished 10th in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing an average of 30.1 points per game while finishing next to last in the conference in defensive efficiency.

In addition to giving up 88 explosive plays (defined by State as pass plays of more than 20 yards and running plays of more than 10 yards), the Wolfpack defense went six straight games in the middle of the season without forcing a turnover.

Huxtable’s firing is expected to be the first of several staff changes Doeren makes before next season.

“The conclusion of a season is a time to reflect, look in the mirror and evaluate the overall direction of a program. Dave Doeren is our football coach,” athletic director Boo Corrigan said in a statement. “He has earned it by winning nine games in back-to-back seasons and I look forward to doing all I can to help Coach Doeren moving forward.

“The 2019 season didn’t unfold the way any of us wanted but we will continue to invest in this program, and to provide the resources to help NC State football compete at the highest level.” 

Doeren was asked about possible staff changes at his postgame press conference following Saturday 41-10 loss to UNC, but said it was too early to start making those decisions.

"It’s been a long year for all of us," he said. "The first thing I need to do is get out of here and watch film and then come in and watch a lot more film. I need to look at our players, how we coached, our offseason, our summer program. I have to look at it all. The last thing I’m going to do is make an emotional decision. I need to make the right decision for our program, our players, our staff."

Apparently it took Doeren just 24 hours to come to at least some conclusions and begin restructuring his staff.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

QB Matthew McKay, OG Justin Chase enter transfer portal

Brett Friedlander
0

The redshirt sophomore started the first five games this season for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Elissa Cunane goes for 24 points and 19 rebounds to lead 12th-ranked Wolfpack women tournament title…

0

Key Play Breakdown: The Beginning of The End

Brett Friedlander
0

An inside look at the most important play in State's 41-10 loss to UNC on Saturday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's women's basketball team moved to 7-0 late Saturday night with a win against Hawaii. Here's…

0

Wolfpack Rewind: One Final Implosion

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's a look back at the good, the bad and the offbeat from NC State's 41-10 Senior Night loss to UNC. Read more

Experience gives Hines hope for Wolfpack future

Brett Friedlander
0

The graduate transfer receiver helped Wake Forest rebound from 3-9 in 2015 to a bowl the next season. Read more

Doeren's Postgame Comments Following UNC Loss

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's what NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say after his team's season-ending 41-10 loss to rival UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Wolfpack ends season with a whimper, not a bang

Brett Friedlander
0

Recurring mistakes and a disastrous third quarter send State to a 41-10 loss to UNC in its 2019 finale. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from Saturday's 41-10 loss to UNC at Carter-Finley Stadium ...

0

Halftime observations: State 10, UNC 6

Brett Friedlander
0

Here's a look back at what happened during the first 30 minutes of tonight's game. Read more