Doeren named to the 2022 Dodd Watch List

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State head coach Dave Doeren has been named to the 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List.

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. today released the preseason watch list presented by PNC. This year's list includes 20 of the nation's top college football coaches representing all Power Five conferences, as well as the AAC and an independent.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy, college football's most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy.

The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc., taking into consideration each program's graduation rate, commitment to service and charity in the community, projected success for the 2022 season, and Academic Progress Rate (APR). Coaches in the first year with their current team are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy.

A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family, and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2022 season. The winner of the 2022 Dodd Trophy will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.

NOTING DAVE DOEREN

• 2022 marks his 10th season at NC State, his 12th season as a head coach overall.

• Ranks second among the longest-tenured coaches in NC State history behind Earle Edwards (17, 1954-70).

• Also ranks second in Wolfpack history in coaching victories (64).

• Has posted more nine-win campaigns than any coach in school history (three) and has now led five of his nine NC State squads to seasons with eight or more victories.

• In the past two years, NC State ranks second only to Clemson in the ACC in league wins, posting a 13-5 record.

• The only Power 5 teams with more wins than NC State over the past two years are Alabama, Notre Dame, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oklahoma St., Clemson, Ohio State, and Texas A&M.

• Between 2017-22, 19 of his players have been drafted by the NFL - including an ACC-best seven in 2017 - the sixth-highest total nationally. Three of his players have gone on to be first-round picks, including OT Ikem Ekwonu (No. 6 to the Panthers) in 2022.

• His 2021 NC State squad would've been just the second in school history to post a double-digit win total if UCLA had not pulled out of the Holiday Bowl on game day.