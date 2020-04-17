Wolfpack Makes the Cut for 'Big' Football Recruits

NC State has been made the cut and is listed among the finalists for two big recruiting prizes.

And by big, we don't just mean importance.

Colby Smith, is a 6-foot-7, 295-pound offensive lineman from Rockingham County High School in Reidsville. The three-star prospect listed the Wolfpack in his "final five" on Thursday, along with rival North Carolina, Loiusville, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Another large young man, 6-5, 220-pound tight end Gunnar Greenwald, is also high on State. The three-star recruit from Satellite Beach High School in Satellite Beach, Fla., has it in the "top eight" he announced via Twitter on Friday.

The Wolfpack's competition for Greenwalks is Louisville, Miami, South Florida, Central Florida, Indiana, Purdue and UCLA.

Three-star defensive tackle Terion Sugick, a 6-2, 285-pound prospect from National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md., who reopened his recruitment after originally commiting to Virginia, plans to announce his new destination on Monday. He lists State, Wake Forest and Vanderbilt as possibilities on his Twitter account.

While coach Dave Doeren is waiting for those three to make their decisions, he and his staff have been busy handing out offers to other prospective recruits -- according to posts on the players' social media accounts.

It's a group with a heavy emphasis on the secondary and includes:

Damarius McGhee, a 6-0, 160-pound three star cornerback from Pensacola Christian School, Pensacola, Fla.

Ryan "Bo" Barnes, a 6-2, 180-pound three-star corner from Quince Orchard High in Reisterstown, Md., along with his high school teammate and fellow three-star cornerback William Simpkins III (6-2, 1750.

Demarko Williams, a 5-10, 165-pound three star corner from Westlake High in Atlanta who recently decommited from South Carolina.

Josh Moore, a 6-2, 195-pound three-star safety from Marist School in Atlanta.

Prince Kollie, a 6-1, 197-pound three-star corner from David Crockett High in Jonesboro, Tenn.

Myzel Williams, a 6-0, 190-pound three-star safety from Deland High in Deland, Fla.

Daymon David, a 6-2, 170-pound corner from Franklin High in Reisterstown, Md.

Naquan Brown, a 6-3, 205-pound four-star defensive end from Ocean Lake High in Virginia Beach, Va. who is leaning heavily toward Virginia Tech.

State's recruiting effort, which is being done solely through technology these days because of the NCAA's ban on in-person contact through at least May 31, hasn't been limited only to the Class of 2021.

Defensive end Keon Wylie, a 2022 prospect from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia, has also reported an offer from the Wolfpack as has 2023 running back Samuel Singleton Jr. from Fleming Island High in Fleming Island, Fla.

