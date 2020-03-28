Five More Recruits Report Wolfpack Football Offers

Social distancing and the coronavirus may have made it more difficult for college football coaches to recruit, but doesn't appear to have hindered NC State's Dave Doeren in his pursuit of top high school talent.

"Whether you're in a Zoom meeting, text messaging, Face Time or phone call, whether it's with my staff, current players, recruits or recruits families ... it's really just trying to stay connected," Doeren said on Wednesday in an interview with 99.9 The Fan radio.

He's done a good enough job of staying connected that five more players, four juniors and one sophomore, have reported receiving scholarship offers from the Wolfpack on their social media accounts during the past week.

Weston Franklin is a 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive guard who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. In addition to the Wolfpack, the four-star prospect holds offers from national champion LSU, Michigan, South Carolina and State's ACC rivals Miami, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.

The other 2021 recruits are three-star center Bryson Estes, three-star wide receiver Joshua Burrell and three-star quarterback Kai Millner. Kaytron Allen, meanwhile, is a three-star running back from the Class of 2022. He is a teammate of Franklin's at IMG Academy.

Estes, a 6-3, 285-pound native of McDonough, Ga., where he attends Eagle's Landing Christian School, is also being pursued by Florida State, Boston College, Georgia, Oklahoma and others.

Burrell (6-2, 190) is from Blythewood, S.C. He has also has ACC offers from Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

Millner (6-2, 180) is a pro-style passer from Highly High School in Gilbert, Ariz., who is also being pursued by Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and Miami.

State has already received two commitments for 2021 -- three-star wide receivers Julian Gray of Hopewell High School in Huntersville and Jakolbe Baldwin of Richmond High School in Rockingham.

In addition to Franklin, Estes, Burrell, Millner and Allen

◼ Will Shipley, five-star RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (Weddington HS)

◼ Jahvaree Ritzie, four-star DE, 6-3, 265, Kernersville (Glenn HS)

◼ Kamarro Edmonds, four-star DB, 5-10, 190, Havelock HS

◼ Yousef Mugharbil, four-star OT, 6-5, 313, Murphy HS

◼ Evan Pryor, four-star RB, 5-10, 190, Charlotte (Hough HS)

◼ Breon Pass, three-star WR, 6-0, 160, Reidsville HS

◼ Bryson Nesbit, three-star TE, 6-6, 220, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg HS)

◼ Andrew Canelas, three-star OT, 6-8, 300, Raleigh (Leesville Road HS)

◼ Tristan Bounds, three-star OT, 6-8, 275, Wallingford, Conn. (Choate Rosemary Hall HS)

◼ Dameon Wilson, three-star LB, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain HS

◼ Jacob Gill, three-star WR, 6-0, 170, Raleigh (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

◼ Trevion Cooley, three-star RB, 5-10, 200, Knightdale HS

◼ Miles Campbell, three-star TE, 6-3, 225, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding HS)

◼ Keehawn Silver, three-star DE, 6-5, 255, Rocky Mount HS

◼ Jaleel Davis, three-star OL, 6-6, 300, Rockingham (Richmond HS)

◼ Bralyn Oliver, three-star DB, 6-2, 195, Honea Path, S.C. (Belton-Honea Path HS)

◼ Gunnar Greenwald, TE, 6-5, 220, Satellite Beach, Fla. (HS)

◼ Zyun Reeves, DE, 6-7, 245, Kernersville (East Forsythe HS)

◼ Lawson Albright, TE, 6-5, 226, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)

◼ Diego Pounds, OL, 6-6, 280, Raleigh (Millbrook HS)

◼ Charlie Browder, TE, 6-7, 235, Kingsport, Tenn. (The Christ School)

◼ Devin Lee, DE, 6-3, 265, McDonough, Ga. (Ola HS)

◼ Jayden Tate, LS, 5-10, 238, Denver, N.C. (North Lincoln HS)