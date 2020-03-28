AllWolfpack
Five More Recruits Report Wolfpack Football Offers

Brett Friedlander

Social distancing and the coronavirus may have made it more difficult for college football coaches to recruit, but doesn't appear to have hindered NC State's Dave Doeren in his pursuit of top high school talent.

"Whether you're in a Zoom meeting, text messaging, Face Time or phone call, whether it's with my staff, current players, recruits or recruits families ... it's really just trying to stay connected," Doeren said on Wednesday in an interview with 99.9 The Fan radio.

He's done a good enough job of staying connected that five more players, four juniors and one sophomore, have reported receiving scholarship offers from the Wolfpack on their social media accounts during the past week.

Weston Franklin is a 6-foot-4, 308-pound offensive guard who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. In addition to the Wolfpack, the four-star prospect holds offers from national champion LSU, Michigan, South Carolina and State's ACC rivals Miami, Pittsburgh and Georgia Tech.

The other 2021 recruits are three-star center Bryson Estes, three-star wide receiver Joshua Burrell and three-star quarterback Kai Millner. Kaytron Allen, meanwhile, is a three-star running back from the Class of 2022. He is a teammate of Franklin's at IMG Academy.

Estes, a 6-3, 285-pound native of McDonough, Ga., where he attends Eagle's Landing Christian School, is also being pursued by Florida State, Boston College, Georgia, Oklahoma and others.

Burrell (6-2, 190) is from Blythewood, S.C. He has also has ACC offers from Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia Tech, Duke, Syracuse and Georgia Tech.

Millner (6-2, 180) is a pro-style passer from Highly High School in Gilbert, Ariz., who is also being pursued by Arizona, Arizona State, Boise State and Miami.

State has already received two commitments for 2021 -- three-star wide receivers Julian Gray of Hopewell High School in Huntersville and Jakolbe Baldwin of Richmond High School in Rockingham.

In addition to Franklin, Estes, Burrell, Millner and Allen

◼ Will Shipley, five-star RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (Weddington HS)

◼ Jahvaree Ritzie, four-star DE, 6-3, 265, Kernersville (Glenn HS)

◼ Kamarro Edmonds, four-star DB, 5-10, 190, Havelock HS

◼ Yousef Mugharbil, four-star OT, 6-5, 313, Murphy HS

◼ Evan Pryor, four-star RB, 5-10, 190, Charlotte (Hough HS)

◼ Breon Pass, three-star WR, 6-0, 160, Reidsville HS

◼ Bryson Nesbit, three-star TE, 6-6, 220, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg HS)

◼ Andrew Canelas, three-star OT, 6-8, 300, Raleigh (Leesville Road HS)

◼ Tristan Bounds, three-star OT, 6-8, 275, Wallingford, Conn. (Choate Rosemary Hall HS) 

◼ Dameon Wilson, three-star LB, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain HS

◼ Jacob Gill, three-star WR, 6-0, 170, Raleigh (Cardinal Gibbons HS)

◼ Trevion Cooley, three-star RB, 5-10, 200, Knightdale HS

◼ Miles Campbell, three-star TE, 6-3, 225, Douglasville, Ga. (South Paulding HS)

◼ Keehawn Silver, three-star DE, 6-5, 255, Rocky Mount HS

◼ Jaleel Davis, three-star OL, 6-6, 300, Rockingham (Richmond HS)

◼ Bralyn Oliver, three-star DB, 6-2, 195, Honea Path, S.C. (Belton-Honea Path HS)

 ◼ Gunnar Greenwald, TE, 6-5, 220, Satellite Beach, Fla. (HS)

◼ Zyun Reeves, DE, 6-7, 245, Kernersville (East Forsythe HS)

◼ Lawson Albright, TE, 6-5, 226, Greensboro (Grimsley HS)

◼ Diego Pounds, OL, 6-6, 280, Raleigh (Millbrook HS)

◼ Charlie Browder, TE, 6-7, 235, Kingsport, Tenn. (The Christ School)

◼ Devin Lee, DE, 6-3, 265, McDonough, Ga. (Ola HS)

◼ Jayden Tate, LS, 5-10, 238, Denver, N.C. (North Lincoln HS)

Wolfpack Flashback: Done In By a Different Virus

With point guard Cat Barber weakened by a stomach bug that had him violently ill the night before, NC State had its NCAA tournament run ended by Louisville on this date in 1985. Read more

Brett Friedlander

The NCAA has issued a warning to schools not following the…

Brett Friedlander

If you absolutely can't live without an actual live sports highlight,…

Brett Friedlander

All Four State Players into Sweet 16 of ACC's "Best of" Bracket

T.J. Warren and Julius Hodge pulled off major upsets while David Thompson and Rodney Monroe also advanced in the ACC's "Best Player of the Last 50 Years" bracket. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts Adjusting to Hardships of Coronavirus Crisis

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts provided an update Thursday on what he's doing to stay busy, how his players handled the disappointment of the season's premature end, recruiting and a number of other subjects related to the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Schools are taking a major financial hit because of the cancellation…

Brett Friedlander

Ty Evans Still Competing For QB Job, Even Without Spring Practice

Redshirt freshman Ty Evans was hoping to battle for NC State's starting quarterback job this spring. Instead, he's doing the best he can to stay sharp during the coronavirus shutdown by throwing to former high school teammates in Colorado. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Different Rules, Same Result

Two weeks after denying Ralph Sampson and Virginia the ACC tournament title in a game that featured a shot clock and three-point line, NC State beat the Cavaliers again using traditional rules on this date in 1983 to earn a trip to the Final Four. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Funderburk, Daniels To Go Through NBA Draft Process

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts said Thursday that D.J. Funderburk and Devon Daniels have filed paperwork to go through the NBA draft evaluation process, though both are likely to return for their senior seasons with the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Corrigan: 'Good Things Are Going on Here Right Now'

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan looks back at his first year on the job with the Wolfpack, one that has been come to a premature end because of the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander