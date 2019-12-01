Doeren's Postgame Comments Following UNC Loss

NC State football coach Dave Doeren was obviously frustrated and disappointed over Saturday's 41-10 loss to rival North Carolina that finished the Wolfpack's season at 4-9 (11-8 in the ACC).

But he also seemed ready to put his first losing campaign since 2013 into the past and begin working on the solutions to prevent it from happening again nex year. While he admitted that he, his staff and his players have a lot of soul searching and a lot of work to do this offseason, he wasn't ready to give any specifics as to what might be in his plans.

Here's what he had to say in his final postgame press conference of the year:

"Without a doubt, we fell apart in the third quarter. There were three straight drives with turnovers offensively and we didn't stop them defensively. The first half had a lot of good things happen and the second half no good things happened. We didn't make anything good happen. We've got a lot to fix."

"Injuries first, obviously. We have to get these guys healthy. We need to have a tremendous offseason. We need to get these younger guys better and we need to get our other guys back. We need to look at it all.

"I thought our guys played with a lot of heart in the first half. We did absolutely everything possible to lose that game in the third quarter. It started with penalties on the first drive that we got the football and went downhill from there."

Doeren made it clear that he wasn't didn't want to talk about any potential changes for 2020. He just wanted to get back to his office and start going over take to figure out what went wrong ...

One thing Doeren knows much change is the minus-13 turnover rate his team had this season, punctuated by four more turnovers against UNC ...

While injuries and inexperience were major factors in State's troubles this season, Doeren said they're not the only reason things went wrong ...

Doeren concluded by saying that he has "a million things to look at" ...