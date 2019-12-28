Doeren Makes More Changes to Defensive Staff

NC State football coach Dave Doeren has made several changes to his staff, announcing on Saturday the hiring of defensive assistants Brian Mitchell and Joe DeForest. It was also announced that George Barlow, who has coached the Wolfpack's cornerbacks for the past six seasons, will not return in 2020.

The two new coaches have a combined 55 years of coaching experience.

Mitchell, who will replace Barlow as the cornerbacks coach, spent the past four seasons at Virginia Tech. DeForest, who will work with the safeties, worked for the past two seasons at Southern Cal. DeForest fills the spot on Doeren's staff vacated earlier this month when co-defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable was let go.

“Brian Mitchell is an experienced DB coach with personal ties to Coach Gibson, the ACC and the region,” Doeren said in a release. “He has done an impressive job recruiting and developing players. Many of them have gone on to the NFL.

“Joe DeForest is an excellent teacher who also knows Tony’s system and has learned from elite coaches at other Power 5 programs. He has great recruiting ties in North Carolina and Florida, along with a strong special teams background – which is crucial since all of our coaches assist Todd Goebbel with those units."

Mitchell was cornerbacks coach at West Virginia from 2013-15 while Gibson was defensive coordinator. In 2015, WVU’s defense led all Power Five schools by forcing 23 interceptions and ranked second with 31 total takeaways.

DeForest also worked with Gibson at West Virginia, serving in several differnet roles including safeties coach and special teams coordinator from 2012-15. He also spent seven seasons at Duke from 1994-2000.

“When I asked Tony who he would want to work with, these were the first names he mentioned," Doeren said. "I’m elated that we’re adding them both to the family.”