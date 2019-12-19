Doeren Looking For Transfers to Make Impact in 2020

Dave Doeren welcomed 17 new players to the NC State football program on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.

But the two additions with the potential to have the biggest impact in 2020 weren't among them.

Jeffrey Gunter and Levi Jones were already on the roster, but were unable to play while sitting out under NCAA transfer rules. Now that they're finally eligible, Doeren can't wait to see them out on the field as the Wolfpack looks to rebound from this season's 4-8 disappointment.

"I’m very excited," Doeren said when asked about the duo during his signing day press conference at Carter-Finley Stadium. "They’re very athletic guys. They’re hungry. It’s hard to practice everyday and never get to play when you’re a guy that’s used to playing. It’s very hard. Jeffrey Gunter and Levi Jones are both guys that can have a huge impact on our football team."

Gunter, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive end, is the more experienced of the two. He started all 12 games for Coastal Carolina as a sophomore in 2018, leading the Chanticleers with 14 tackles for loss and five sacks.

The Durham native was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

Jeffrey Gunter chases down an Arkansas ballcarrier during his time at Coastal Carolina Nelson Chenault/USAToday sports

Jones, a 6-3, 230-pound linebacker, is a former four-star prospect who played his first two seasons at Southern Cal. After seeing action in all 14 games as a true freshman, he played in only eight as a sophomore, finishing with 13 tackles and three pass breakups.

His bloodlines, however, suggest he could be a difference-maker. His father played for the Dallas Cowboys and won three Super Bowls. His brothers Cayleb and Isaiah (who played college ball at East Carolina) are currently in the NFL

Both Gunter and Jones spent the 2019 season practicing as part of the Wolfpack's scout team.

As anxious as Doeren is for them to be able contribute in games, their level of excitement is exponentially higher.

"I actually saw Jeffrey earlier and there’s a lot of energy about them," Doeren said. "There’s a lot of excitement. I told them the story about Jacoby Brissett. To me he was the guy that exemplified what it’s like to transfer and have to sit out.

"He made the scout team game day every day. These guys did the same thing. They worked really hard. Now they need to come back with the mentality of being the best that they can be everyday, and elevating the position groups that they play with."