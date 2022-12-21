Skip to main content
Dunn Hopes To Go Out A Winner, Lead NC State To Bowl Victory

NC State placekicker and Lou Groza Award winner Christopher Dunn spoke with the media Wednesday as the Wolfpack prepares for the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
NC State place kicker Christopher Dunn spoke with the media Wednesday as the Wolfpack continues preparation for its Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup with Maryland on Friday, December 30 at noon (EST) in Charlotte., North Carolina.

Dunn, who has won the 2022 Lou Groza Award as the best placekicker in the nation, hopes to use his final game at NC State to lead the Wolfpack to its first bowl win since 2018.

Click the video link below to hear Dunn's interview!

