NC State place kicker Christopher Dunn spoke with the media Wednesday as the Wolfpack continues preparation for its Duke's Mayo Bowl matchup with Maryland on Friday, December 30 at noon (EST) in Charlotte., North Carolina.

Dunn, who has won the 2022 Lou Groza Award as the best placekicker in the nation, hopes to use his final game at NC State to lead the Wolfpack to its first bowl win since 2018.

Click the video link below to hear Dunn's interview!

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).