Durden selected to Outland Trophy Watch List.

NC State defensive lineman Cory Durden has been selected to the 2022 Outland Trophy Watch List.

© Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

NC State defensive lineman Cory Durden has been selected to the 2022 Outland Trophy Watch List.

NC State's Cory Durden is among 89 interior defensive lineman selected to the 2022 Outland Trophy Watch List

Durden was a First Team All-ACC performer in 2021 after transferring to the Wolfpack from Florida State following the 2020 campaign.

The recipient of the 2022 Outland Trophy will be announced Thursday, December 8th. The presentation  will be made in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 11, 2023.

