Expected Wolfpack Junior Day Attendees

Brett Friedlander

NC State football coach Dave Doeren is still working to complete this year's recruiting class. But already, the effort to begin assembling prospects for the Class of 2021 is already well under way.

Sunday, Doeren and his staff will host a large group of players that recently completed their junior seasons in high school.

Here is a list of expected Junior Day attendees (check back as other confirmations are added):

Jakolbe Baldwin, WR, 6-1, 180, Rockingham (Richmond County)

Andrew Canelas, OT, 6-8, 300, Raleigh (Leesville Road)  ★★★

Trevion Cooley, RB, 5-10, 200, Knightdale (Knightdale) ★★★

Kamarro Edmonds, DB, 5-10, 190, Havelock (Havelock) ★★★★

Jacob Gill, WR, 6-0, 170, Raleigh (Cardinal Gibbons) ★★★

Caleb Hood, QB, 5-11, 212, Rockingham (Richmond County) ★★★

Brandon Johnson, CB/WR, Newton (Newton-Conover) ★★★

Jabril McNeil, LB, 6-4, 217, Raleigh (Sanderson) ★★★

Bryson Nesbitt, TE, 6-6, 220, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg) ★★★

Diego Pounds, OL, 6-6, 280, Raleigh (Millbrook)

Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, 6-3, 265, Kernersville (Glenn) ★★★★

Will Shipley, RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (Weddington) ★★★★★

Isaac Washington, DT, 6-3, 266, Pilot Mountain (East Surry) ★★★

Dameon Wilson, LB, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain (Kings Mountain) ★★★

Clemson comes to PNC today having beaten State, UNC and Duke in consecutive games, SI's Tiger Maven tooks a look at how coach Brad Brownell's team has done it ... …

State wrestling team improves to 9-0 with rout of Drexel ... https://gopack.com/news/2020/1/17/wrestling-5-packwrestle-gets-seven-bonus-point-wins-for-44-3-win-at-drexel.aspx

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 18, Clemson

Everything you need to know about NC State's rematch with the Tigers on Saturday at PNC Arena. Read more

'Sky's The Limit' For Rapidly Blossoming Funderburk

The 6-10 junior is becoming the same kind of inside force for NC State as Devontae Cacok was for coach Kevin Keatts' teams at UNC Wilmington. Read more

Smith-Williams 'Setting the Expectation' At Shrine Game

The former Wolfpack defensive end is using Saturday's college football all-star game to spread an important message. Read more

Wolfpack women rolling again with rout of No. 13 Florida State ... https://gopack.com/news/2020/1/16/womens-basketball-9-wolfpack-downs-13-florida-state-68-51-in-ranked-matchup.aspx

Tziarra King becomes the first State soccer player selected in the NWSL draft ... …

Bryce Ready to Build on Successful Return

The redshirt senior wing showed no ill effects in Wednesday's win against Miami of the concussion that forced him to miss four games. Read more

State Tied For 15th in Final Fall Directors' Cup Standings

Women's cross country, soccer are the Wolfpack's highest scoring programs in the competition for the country's best overall athletic program. Read more

Boxscore from Wednesday's win against Miami ... https://gopack.com/boxscore.aspx?path=mbball&id=19037

