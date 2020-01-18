Expected Wolfpack Junior Day Attendees

NC State football coach Dave Doeren is still working to complete this year's recruiting class. But already, the effort to begin assembling prospects for the Class of 2021 is already well under way.

Sunday, Doeren and his staff will host a large group of players that recently completed their junior seasons in high school.

Here is a list of expected Junior Day attendees (check back as other confirmations are added):

Jakolbe Baldwin, WR, 6-1, 180, Rockingham (Richmond County)

Andrew Canelas, OT, 6-8, 300, Raleigh (Leesville Road) ★★★

Trevion Cooley, RB, 5-10, 200, Knightdale (Knightdale) ★★★

Kamarro Edmonds, DB, 5-10, 190, Havelock (Havelock) ★★★★

Jacob Gill, WR, 6-0, 170, Raleigh (Cardinal Gibbons) ★★★

Caleb Hood, QB, 5-11, 212, Rockingham (Richmond County) ★★★

Brandon Johnson, CB/WR, Newton (Newton-Conover) ★★★

Jabril McNeil, LB, 6-4, 217, Raleigh (Sanderson) ★★★

Bryson Nesbitt, TE, 6-6, 220, Charlotte (South Mecklenburg) ★★★

Diego Pounds, OL, 6-6, 280, Raleigh (Millbrook)

Jahvaree Ritzie, DE, 6-3, 265, Kernersville (Glenn) ★★★★

Will Shipley, RB, 5-11, 198, Matthews (Weddington) ★★★★★

Isaac Washington, DT, 6-3, 266, Pilot Mountain (East Surry) ★★★

Dameon Wilson, LB, 6-1, 210, Kings Mountain (Kings Mountain) ★★★