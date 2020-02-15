Fedd-Jackson Latest to Enter Transfer Portal

Joshua Fedd-Jackson has become the latest NC State football player to enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

The 6-foot-3, 332-pound offensive guard has started 23 games for the Wolfpack of the past two seasons and is considered one of the top run blockers in the ACC. He is the second offensive lineman and eighth player from coach Dave Doeren's program to enter the transfer portal since the end of the 2019 season.

Although players entering the transfer portal are eligible to return to their teams, that doesn't appear to be an option for Fedd-Jackson. The former three-star prospect from North Arlington, N.J. has already been removed from State's roster.

As a graduate transfer, he is eligible to play his final season of college football without having to sit out a year. One possible landing spot is ACC rival Louisville, whose offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is State's former offensive line coach and the man who recruited Fedd-Jackson.

Fedd-Jackson addressed his relationship with Ledford and his wife before the Wolfpack's game against Louisville last season ...

Among the other transfers, linebacker Brock Miller (Boise State), quarterback Matthew McKay (Montana State) and defensive back DeVon Graves (Northern Arizona) have already decided on their new schools. The other players leaving the program are defensive ends Joseph Boletepeli, Jeffrey Gunter, offensive lineman Justin Chase and cornerback Nick McCloud.