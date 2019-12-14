Doeren, staff working to complete 2020 recruiting class

Other than those 10 Saturdays (and two Thursday nights) in the fall, this is the most important few days on the calendar for Dave Doeren and his NC State football staff.

It’s the final weekend before the new December early signing period and the Wolfpack coaches are putting on the fullcourt press in an effort to keep their committed recruits in the fold while also looking to fill out their 2020 class with players capable of improving the program both now and in future.

While Doeren was in New York representing the Wolfpack at Torry Holt’s College Football Hall of Fame induction on Tuesday, his assistants were fanned out across the Southeast making in-home visits.

According to social media posts from high school coaches, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings was in Georgia and tight ends and special teams coach Todd Goebbel was in Florida while defensive coordinator Tony Gibson and defensive line coach Kevin Patrick were close to home, stopping by Cary High School, presumably to check in on committed defensive tackle Davin Vann.

This weekend the attention returns to campus, where at least two prospects are coming in for official visits.

Three-star defensive end Pheldarius Payne, who helped Lackawanna College to the JUCO national championship game recently, has already pledged to play for the Wolfpack next season. But he took an official visit to Nebraska last week and might need some convincing to stay with State. Recently committed three-star wide receiver Anthony Smith from Huntington, Md., will also be on campus.

State’s 2020 class currently has 19 members with room for several more.

Among the highest-priority targets for Doeren and his staff are four-star offensive lineman R.J. Adams, who originally committed to Penn State and is set to make his college decision on Tuesday, junior college safety Justin Harrington and cornerback Josh Pierre-Louis.

All three made official visits to State during the past two weeks, but none are sure things.

Here is the list of those already committed:

Four stars

Porter Rooks, WR, Charlotte (Myers Park)

Nehki Meredith, ATH, Virginia Beach, Va. (Bishop Sullivan)

Three stars

Devon Betty, LB, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas)

Austin Blaske, OG, Guyton, Ga. (South Effingham)

Devan Boykin, CB, Jameston (Ragsdale)

Joshua Crabtree, WR, Wake Forest (Heritage)

Ben Finley, QB, Phoenix, Ariz. (Paradise Valley)

Sean Hill, OG, Snellville, Ga. (Brookwood)

Ethan Lane, C, Lawrenceville, Ga. (Archer)

Patrick Matan, OT, Washington D.C. (Gonzaga)

Jayland Parker, LB, Macon, Ga. (Westside)

Pheldarius Payne, DE, Suffolk, Va. (Lackawanna College)

Chris Scott, WR, Dacula, Ga. (Dacula)

Anthony Smith, WR, Huntington, Md. (Huntington)

Ezemdi Udoh, TE, Fayetteville (Terry Sanford)

Davin Vann, DE, Cary (Cary)

Aydan White, CB, Arden (Christ School)

Ian Williams, PK, Matthews (Weddington)