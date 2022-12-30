Finley Talks NC State Loss

NC State quarterback Ben Finley met with the media following the Wolfpack's bowl loss to Maryland.

Finley started for NC State on Friday after M.J. Morris was deemed not ready to go. He completed 22-of-48 passes for 269 yards and two interceptions as the Wolfpack fell to Maryland in the 2022 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

