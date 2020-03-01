Four Football Walkons Awarded Scholarships

Four NC State walkon football players -- Danny Blakeman, Eric Collins, Cayman Czesak and Isaac Duffy -- have been awarded scholarships.

Coach Dave Doeren made the announcement on Saturday at a team meeting sending the Wolfpack out to the field for its second workout of spring practice.

Collins is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound redshirt senior wide receiver who saw action in seven games last season, playing 30 snaps from scrimmage in addition to special teams. He recorded his first career catch in a 41-0 win against Western Carolina on Sept. 7.

Czesak, a 6-2, 206-pound redshirt junior nickel, played in all 12 games on kick and punt coverage in 2019, He ranked second on the team with six special teams tackles while Duffy, a 5-10, 196-pound redshirt sophomore cornerback, also played in every game on special teams.

Blakeman, a 6-2, 275-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman, has yet to play in a game for the Wolfpack.

State's spring practice will continue through Saturday, April 4, when the team will stage its annual Better Together spring game at Carter-Finley Stadium.