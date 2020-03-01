AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Four Football Walkons Awarded Scholarships

Brett Friedlander

Four NC State walkon football players -- Danny Blakeman, Eric Collins, Cayman Czesak and Isaac Duffy -- have been awarded scholarships.

Coach Dave Doeren made the announcement on Saturday at a team meeting sending the Wolfpack out to the field for its second workout of spring practice.

Collins is a 5-foot-9, 180-pound redshirt senior wide receiver who saw action in seven games last season, playing 30 snaps from scrimmage in addition to special teams. He recorded his first career catch in a 41-0 win against Western Carolina on Sept. 7.

Czesak, a 6-2, 206-pound redshirt junior nickel, played in all 12 games on kick and punt coverage in 2019, He ranked second on the team with six special teams tackles while Duffy, a 5-10, 196-pound redshirt sophomore cornerback, also played in every game on special teams.

Blakeman, a 6-2, 275-pound redshirt junior defensive lineman, has yet to play in a game for the Wolfpack.

State's spring practice will continue through Saturday, April 4, when the team will stage its annual Better Together spring game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

   

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Here's the boxscore from Saturday's basketball win against Pitt ...

Brett Friedlander

Swiney, Wolfpack Baseball Stay Hot in Minnesota Cold

Budding ace Nick Swiney strikes out a career-high 15 batters and gets plenty of run support as NC State's baseball team beat Purdue 6-0 to improve to 10-0 this season. Read more

NC State athletic communications

State 77, Pittsburgh 73: Instant Observations

The Wolfpack only played 10 good minutes against Pittsburgh on Saturday, but that was enough to pull out a victory that keeps its NCAA tournament hopes alive. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs Pittsburgh

Live updates and analysis from the Wolfpack's ACC matchup against Pittsburgh in its next-to-last home game of the season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 29, Pittsburgh

Everything you need to know about NC State's matchup with the Panthers at PNC Arena in the Wolfpack's next-to-last home game of the regular season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Murchison, Smith-Williams Impress on Bench Press

The former NC State defensive ends were among the top 10 in their position group Friday in the weightlifting portion of the NFL Combine. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Baseball Passes First Road Test

All-American catcher Patrick Bailey hit a pair of homers to lead NC State to a 10-6 win against Iowa in the opening game of the Cambria College Classic baseball tournament in Minneapolis. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Doeren: Starting QB Job is Leary's to Lose

Rising sophomore Devin Leary is the incumbent, but NC State has three other quarterbacks looking to challenge him as spring practice begins. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Interview Day For Murchison, Smith-Williams at NFL Combine

Former NC State defensive ends Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams had a busy day interviewing with the media and prospective employers at the NFL Combine on Thursday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Score Important Senior Night Win

NC State's women's basketball team wraps up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament with a 69-60 win against Syracuse. Read more

NC State athletic communications