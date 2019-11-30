Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. UNC

Somehow it's appropriate that a dreary 2019 football season ends this way -- on a dreary, cold and wet evening at Carter-Finley Stadium with nothing on the line for NC State other than pride and the opportunity to eliminate a hated rival from bowl contention.

If keeping the Tar Heels home for the holidays isn't enough incentive for the Wolfpack to give a strong effort tonight, it's also Senior Night for 12 upperclassmen that have enjoyed their share of success, but are now playing their final college game regardless of tonight's outcome.

There's a sparse gathering in stands 15 minutes from kickoff, which is a shame considering that the seniors being honored deserve better than this. It will be interesting to see if State's players are more motivated than their fans.

Pregame

Well, fireworks still go off even when they're wet. The pregame pyrotechnics went off as usual for the Wolfpack's entrance into the stadium. But there's a solid cloud of smoke now hanging over the far end zone. Hopefully it will dissapate by the time the seniors are introduced and we're ready for kickoff.

Nice contrast in uniforms tonight ... State looking sharp in all redf while UNC is wearing its blue pants and helmets to go along with its white jerseys. ...

Senior James Smith-Williams won't be playing in his final game tonight. He's wearing his jersey, but isn't in uniform. He's on the field with the other captains for the coin toss now. Fellow captain Dylan Autenreith, who's been out since Week 3 with an injury, is also out there for the toss ...

NC State wins the toss and elects to defer ... UNC will get the ball first

First quarter

They say you can throw out the records in a rivalry game. That might be true, but playing a rival doesn't erase deficiencies that have plagued a team throughout the second half of the season. In the case of the Wolfpack, it's an injury riddled secondary that has trouble covering everybody deep. That doesn't bode well for State tonight, as illustrated by the 45-yard pass UNC's Sam Howell just completed to Dyami Brown. Freshman Malik Dunlap was on "coverage." It could be a long night for the kid. ...

Isaiah Moore just leveled Antonio Williams and forced a fumble. He might have recovered the ball, too, but he was too busy celebrating, so #UNC's Sam Howell fell on the loose ball. The play did, at least, force a punt. ...

Former Wolfpack baseball star and current Washington Nationals World Series champion Trea Turner being honored as State's honorary captain during the change of possession ...

Zonovan Knight had 100 yards against Georgia Tech last Thursday. He's already off to a strong start tonight with 12 yards on three carries and a 16-yard gain on a screen pass. Zonovan Knight had 100 yards against Georgia Tech last Thursday. He's already off to a strong start tonight with 12 yards on three carries and a 16-yard gain on a screen pass ...

Here's another example of a deficiency that continues to haunt the Wolfpack -- driving the length of the field impressively, only to stall in the red zone where it has to settle for a Christopher Dunn field goal. This one was 30 yards. State takes an early 3-0 lead, but leaves points on the field it might need later ... Wolfpack 3, Tar Heels 0

Trenton Gill slips on the ensuing kickoff and Michael Carter returns it 35 yards to give UNC good field position ...

And now Javonte Williams slips and falls in the backfield when he had a hole to run through. Footing is definitely treacherous out there. And it doesn't promise to get much better as the game goes on ...

State rediscovered the ground game in the second half at Tech last Thursday and stuck with it even when it trailed. Good to see Kitchings and McDonald coming back with it again today, especially in these conditions ...

Players on both teams jump and everyone starts pointing at everyone else. Doeren is VERY upset when they call a false start penalty on State and comes out all the way to the numbers to express his displeasure. Now Emezie drops a third down pass that was right on the money. Drive stalled ...

Alim McNeill with a sack of Howell. That's the only way State is going to be able to contain the young QB ... put him under duress and put him on the ground before he can throw it ...

And that's the end of a quick first quarter ... State 3, UNC 0

Second quarter

Aaaaaand the players are "celebrating" on the field after a hard hit on punt coverage by Cecil Powell. The hit was legal, the excessive "celebrating" (as former UNC coach Larry Fedora once called it) wasn't ... 15 yard penalty on State's Isaiah Stallings ...

UNC lines up to go for it on fourth and three from the State 43 and the Wolfpack has trouble getting the right players on the field … forcing it to call timeout

Everything that could go wrong for State did go wrong on that fourth down play. Wolfpack jumps, making it a free play, so Howell drops a dime to Dyami Brown for a 33 yard gain inside the 10 ...

Howell flushed out of the pocket and stopped at the 3 ... Tar Heels will attempt the tying field goal. Noah Ruggles good from 20 yards out and it's tied ... State 3, UNC 3