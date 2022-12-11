Garrison Set To Leave NC State

Ole Miss is hiring NC State offensive line coach John Garrison according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.

NC State now must look to replace its offensive line coach after finding a replacement for outgoing offensive coordinator Tim Beck earlier this week in Robert Anae, most recently of Syracuse.

