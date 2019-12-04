Wolfpack
Doeren stays in-house to fill defensive coordinator post

Brett Friedlander

Football coach Dave Doeren didn’t take long to decide on a new leader for NC State’s defense. And he didn’t have to look very far, either.

Doeren announced Wednesday that Tony Gibson will now serve as the Wolfpack’s defensive coordinator and will coach the team’s linebackers.

Gibson worked with the safeties and served as co-defensive coordinator with Dave Huxtable during the recently completed 2019 season. He assumes full control of the defense after Huxtable was fired on Monday.

“I look forward to building our defense with Tony Gibson as the leader,” Doeren.said in a statement. “He has a strong vision for what we need to do on defense and his knowledge of our personnel and recruits will help us design the structure of our defense around our talent.”

A 24-year coaching veteran, Gibson came State last year from West Virginia, where he served as associate head coach for three seasons and defensive coordinator for five seasons while also coaching linebackers and safeties.

His influence weighted heavily in the Wolfpack’s switch to a three-man front this season, a change that helped produce 35 sacks. Other areas of the defense suffered, however, because of a rash of injuries that saw four cornerbacks sidelined for all or part of the season and several other key players miss multiple games on the way to a 4-8 record.

In addition to his time at West Virginia, Gibson also served tenures at Arizona and Michigan.

“I’m very honored and excited to be named the defensive coordinator,” said Gibson. “ I look forward to helping continue the growth of these young men and to be a part of a great staff here at NC State.”

State-Wisconsin matchup a contrast of styles

Brett Friedlander
The Wolfpack wants to run, the Badgers want to slow things down and play suffocating defense in tonight's ACC/Big Ten Challenge game at PNC Arena. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC names its Rookies of the Year ...

Brett Friedlander

ACC names its Players of the Year ...

Wolfpack look to flip the script on Wisconsin's master flopper

Brett Friedlander
Brad Davison drew five charges for the Badgers in last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge win against State, but a new rule might serve as a deterrent in Wednesday's rematch. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 8, Wisconsin

Brett Friedlander
Everything you need to know about Wednesday's ACC/Big Ten Challenge matchup between NC State and the Badgers. Read more

Three From Wolfpack Earn All-ACC Recognition

Brett Friedlander
Defensive tackle Larrell Murchison and kicker Christopher Dunn make second team, punter Trenton Gill third team. Read more

Here's Which Wolfpack Freshmen Can Redshirt for 2019

Brett Friedlander
Thirteen of State's true freshmen -- plus one senior -- played in four games or fewer this season

Doeren Fires Long-Time Defensive Coordinator

Brett Friedlander
Dave Huxtable has been with the Wolfpack since Doeren's arrival in 2013. Read more

QB Matthew McKay, OG Justin Chase Enter Transfer Portal

Brett Friedlander
The redshirt sophomore started the first five games this season for NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Elissa Cunane goes for 24 points and 19 rebounds to lead 12th-ranked Wolfpack women tournament title…

