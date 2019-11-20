Wolfpack bowl hopes enter 'sudden death' mode

There are no more Get out of Jail Free cards left for the NC State football team.

In order for the Wolfpack to qualify for the postseason and go to a bowl for the sixth straight season, it must beat Georgia Tech in Atlanta on Thursday then take out rival North Carolina in its regular season finale next week.

It's a desperate situation sophomore linebacker Isaiah Moore said that he and his teammates are ready to embrace.

Not that they have any other choice.

"It's sudden death," Moore said. "We've got to go 2-0 these last two weeks. It starts with going 1-0 this week. We've got to take care of our business and (only) look to next week when it gets here."

Despite that one-game-at-a-time focus, there is a keen awareness of the big picture among members of the Wolfpack.

They understand that while a win in Atlanta on Thursday won't guarantee them a spot in the ACC's bowl lineup, a loss will mathematically end their chances.

That has led to a palpable sense of urgency, since missing out on the postseason is an unfamiliar proposition for everyone currently in the program -- especially the few healthy upperclassmen that remain.

"I'm a senior," said safety Jarius Morehead. "I can't imagine us not going to a bowl game. So we're taking each day seriously and worrying about the game coming up."

"That's a huge goal," added senior defensive tackle Larrell Murchison. "I've been to a bowl game every year I've been here. We just want to keep that legacy going and keep playing."

As passionate as the State's veterans are about keeping their team's bowl streak alive, State's younger players are just as motivated to not let their teammates down.

"It's really important for the seniors to get to their last bowl game," Thomas said. "We really don''t know what life is like without a bowl game."

The good news for the Wolfpack (4-6, 1-5 ACC) is that its two remaining opponents have losing records. The bad news is that State hasn't won since beating Syracuse on Oct. 10 -- more than a month ago.

Coach Dave Doeren's team at least showed some signs of life in its recent game, a 34-20 loss to Louisville last Saturday, after losing lopsided decisions in its three previous outings.

State led the Cardinals 10-7 at halftime before letting the game slip away in a third quarter rush of big plays and turnovers. Despite the disappointment of yet another loss, Murchison said that the Wolfpack was "energized" by the encouraging effort.

"One thing it energized us to do is finish," Murchison said. "We can have a good first half, but we've got to have a good second half also. We've got to finish better."

Murchison warned, however, that he and his teammates can't afford take anything for granted -- especially against a struggling Georgia Tech team that has only won twice in 10 games fo far this season.

Rather than getting caught up in the strength of weakness of the opponent, Doeren said that his team would be better served concentrating on itself and the mistakes it needs to clean up in order have a chance at winning one game.

Let alone the two it needs for bowl eligibility.

"We’ve got to win this one first. It’s the only one that matters. If you get this one, then you can talk about (bowl eligibility)," Doeren said. "I would tell you that the senior class has never finished a season not in a bowl game, so those guys are talking about that, they want that.

"The bottom line is that if you don’t turn the football over and you make a few more plays, then you get that. I think that’s what I have to constantly remind these guys of. It’s great to talk about what you want, it’s more important to understand what it takes to get it."