Halftime Observations: Georgia Tech 21, State 3

The NC State football team forced a turnover tonight. Ibrahim Kante stripped the ball from Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason and fellow defensive lineman Larrell Murchison recovered it late in the first quarter.

This is newsworthy, because it's the Wolfpack's first takeaway since Sept. 28, seven games ago.

Unfortunately, that was pretty much the extent of the positives for State in the first half of a game it needs to win to keep its fading bowl hopes alive.

Coach Dave Doeren's team is in a familiar hole at halftime, down 21-3 to a team that came into the game last in the ACC in scoring offense at just 16.5 points per game.

As has been the case for pretty much the entire second half of the season, most of State's problems tonight have been the self-inflicted kind ...

Cornerback Malik Dunbar getting burned on the first play of the game for a 45-yard pass completion that led to a quick Tech touchdown. A failed fourth-and-two play in the red zone when running back Zonovan Knight was stopped for a loss after taking a direct snap. An illegal blindside block penalty on quarterback Devin Leary that stall another drive.

At least the latter possession resulted in a field goal that gave the Wolfpack a little momentum. But it gave that right back to the Yellow Jackets when the usually sure-handed Thayer Thomas muffed a punt with just over a minute before halftime.

Instead of getting a chance to put more points on the board and head into the second half with a head of steam, the Wolfpack fell farther behind by yielding a third touchdown pass to Tech quarterback James Graham.

This one isn't over by any means. State gets the ball to start the second half. But for the Wolfpack to have any shot at coming back and keeping its postseason hopes on life support, it's going to have to clean up its mistakes and start finishing drives with scores instead of disappointment.

It can start by utilizing its most potent weapon a little more. Zonovan Knight is averaging 7.1 yards per carry with 71 yards on 10 attempts. But he was nowhere to be found in the red zone on State's final possession of the half.

Leary is a pedestrian 9 of 15 for 64 yards. You have to wonder if Doeren might be inclined to go back to Bailey Hockman or Matthew McKay if his current starter doesn't get any better in a hurry.

Thirty minutes left. State's season hangs in the balance ...

Been saying it all night. Just keep feeding the beast. They do and Knight takes it straight up the gut for a 7-yard TD the Wolfpack absolutely HAD to have. It's now 21-10. Game on.

Knight has 98 yards on 12 carries. .... Keep giving it to him.