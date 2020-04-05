AllWolfpack
Highly-Ranked Football Prospects Report State Offers

Brett Friedlander

PowerBall did an advertising campaign a few years back in which the slogan was "You can't win if you don't play."

The same is true with college football recruiting.

Because it's such an inexact science, coaches tend to cast a wide net in the search for new talent, often handing out scholarship offers to highly-rated players the odds say will eventually sign with someone else.

Just in case.

That appears to be the strategy behind the latest batch of offers extended by NC State coach Dave Doeren and his staff this, as reported on the social media accounts of the players involved.

Among them is Terrence Lewis, a five-star outside linebacker from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Fla., who is rated among the top 10 prospects in the Class of 2021.

On Saturday, Lewis proudly announced that he'd received an offer from the Wolfpack, mentioning assistant coaches George McDonald and Tony Gibson in the Tweet.

Just four hours later, though, he announced his top six schools: LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Nebraska, Penn State and Texas A&M.

Another offer than went out on Saturday was to Taizse Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 290-pound n four-star defensive tackle from St. John's High School in Washington D.C., who has already committed to Maryland.

Other four-star offers by the Wolfpack this week were reported by Lovasea Carroll, Drew Kendall and 2022 prospect Enai White.

Carroll is a 6-1, 189-pound running back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., who also holds offers from Auburn, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.

White is a 6-5, 225-pound defensive end from Imhotep Institute in Philadelphia who has also been offered by LSU, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

Kendall is a 6-4, 255-pound offensive guard from Noble and Greenough School in Dedham, Mass., who is also the target of virtually every other school in the ACC -- including Boston College, Duke, Virginia and Syracuse.

Among the other reported scholarship offers this week went out to three-star defensive tackle Marquise Brunson (6-4, 270) from Princess Anne HS in Virginia Beach; three-star outside linebacker Kaci Seegars (6-2, 208) from Audrey Kell HS is Charlotte; and defensive tackle Tommy Akingbesote (6-4, 250) from Flowers HS in Upper Marlboro, Md.  

Perhaps the most intriguing player to announce he's been offered by State 2022 athlete Michael Allen of Greenville's J.H. Rose HS. 

Not only did Allen (is 5-10, 181) gain 1.427 all-purpose yards as a football player last season, he's also an elite baseball prospect and a sprinter on the indoor track team. Among his other offers are North Carolina, South Carolina, East Carolina, Appalachian State and Tennessee.

Wolfpack Flashback: The Impossible Dream Come True

On this date in 1983, Jim Valvano and his Cardiac Pack pulled off one of the most iconic victories in NCAA tournament history, a 54-52 victory against No. 1 Houston no one except the colorful coach and his underdog team thought was possible. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Spring Games Have Created Unlikely Wolfpack Heroes

With this year's spring football game canceled because of the coronavirus crisis, here's a look back in time at some of past State spring scrimmages and the unlikely heroes those games produced. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack men's swimming and diving team picks up three major ACC…

Brett Friedlander

Best Final Four Games Ever Start With NC State

College basketball won't crown a new champ this year, so why not look back at the best games in men's Final Four history? Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde looks back at the best semifinal and title games of all-time ... and NC State comes out on top in both. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's NCAA Infractions Case Recommended to Independent Panel

Instead of being decided by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions, the infractions case against former NC State basketball player Dennis Smith will now be determined by a panel of independent investigators as part of the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Alumnus Still Shooting For Olympic Gold

NC State graduate Lucas Kozeniesky qualified for his second Olympics in February, but because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games, he's going to have to wait another year for his shot at gold in the 10-meter air rifle. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Prelude to a Miracle

On this date in 1983, NC State beat Georgia in the NCAA national semifinals to earn its date with destiny in the national championship game against Houston two nights later. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Murchison Still Full Speed Ahead With Draft Preparations

Former NC State defensive lineman Larrell Merchison continues to work out at home and says the current stay at home conditions haven't be a setback to his NFL draft chances. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Extends Recruiting 'Dead Period' Until May 31

The Recruiting Dead Period imposed by the NCAA in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which prohibits coaches from having in-person contact with prospects, has been extended from its original April 15 deadline through at least May 31. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Since there's no actual events going on, how about an NFL mock draft…

Brett Friedlander