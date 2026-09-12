NC State’s Week 0 loss to Virginia didn’t sit well with the team.



They used the open week to get better, and it showed last night in their 73-0 victory over Richmond.



Proving A Point

Head Coach Dave Doeren was impressed with how his football team responded after the disappointment of Week 0.



“I think everybody sat in there after underachieving two weeks ago and had a tough pill to swallow,” Doeren said. “You know, 14 days to have to eat it, and did a great job. And that's what you want.”

NC State made it clear from the opening kickoff that they were going to prove a point against Richmond.



The State offense was in high gear last night. The offensive line did a great job of clearing lanes for all the running backs.

The Duke Scott Party

Duke Scott (RB) made the most of his 9 carries last night, racking up 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.



During the Wolfpack’s first drive of the game, Scott took a handoff through the middle of the field for 43 yards into Richmond territory.

On the next series, he blew past the defenders on a 65-yard dash to the end zone. “I happened to break a tackle, and it was off to the races,” Scott said.



Scott had accumulated 115 yards and 2 touchdowns before returning to the locker room for the 90-minute weather delay.

Put on a show. pic.twitter.com/DDtd4VWpvO — NC State Football (@PackFootball) September 12, 2026

Staying Hungry

State maintained a high level of intensity when the teams finally returned to action.



“We had a lot to prove,” Doeren said. “And just because we played good for a quarter and four minutes, I didn't care how long we sat in there. We needed to come out hungry.”

His team never let up; they piled on 45 points after the lightning delay.



And CJ Bailey looked more like the version of himself that we saw last season.

“He played on time; he was accurate,” Doeren said. “He did some things with his legs when he needed to. He took care of the football. I thought he played a really clean, good football game today.”



Bailey’s night ended after the first half. He completed 13-of-17 attempts for 281 yards and 1 touchdown. He’d rush for another 25 yards and 1 touchdown.

Taking Care of Business

Will Wilson (QB) also deserves credit for the 4-touchdown performance he had against Richmond. Three of those scores came from his legs.



“I’m just proud of the way they played today,” Doeren said. “There’s a lot of things we can do better, but we were physical and played really hard up front.”

The team’s 734 total yards and 8 rushing touchdowns are school records.



I’m sure the game wasn’t fun for Richmond, but NC State did what it had to do against the Spiders.



“We did what we were supposed to do,” Doeren said. “We dominated the line of scrimmage. Guys took care of the football. Defense got the ball back. It was a dominant performance in every phase.”