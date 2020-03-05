Grad Transfer Quarterback Visiting State

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his new offensive coordinator Tim Beck have both said they're happy moving forward with incumbent starter Devin Leary and the three other scholarship quarterbacks currently on their team's roster.

But Doeren has made it clear that he's open to all other options, including the addition of a graduate transfer.

It's an option he now appears to be seriously exploring with reports that former Southern Cal quarterback Jack Sears is on campus. According to a source, Sears attended the Wolfpack's spring practice session Thursday.

He has previously visited Northwestern and Virginia.

Once considered the No. 4 pro style quarterack prospect in the country, the 6-foot-3, 220-pound California native played in only one game during his three seasons with the Trojans.

Pressed into service as the only healthy quarterback on the roster after starter J.T. Daniels suffered a concussion, Sears started a game against Arizona State on Oct. 27, 2018. Although his team lost the game, 38-35, Sears completed 20 of 28 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

He didn't play in a game in 2019 and entered the NCAA's transfer portal at the end of the season. He originally committed to San Diego State, but backed out after that program underwent a coaching change.

As a graduate transfer, Sears is eligible to play immediately. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

State already has two transfers from Southern Cal in its program -- tight end Cary Angeline and linebacker Levi Jones.

"You never know how things will play out," Doeren said of his quarterback situation at a pre-spring practice media availability. "But I really like the guys we have and I'm excited to see them this spring."

Despite that expression of confidence, quarterback position is anything but settled heading into 2020.

Leary, a 6-2, 212-pound redshirt sophomore, started the final five games last season, but completed only 48.1 percent of his passes for 1,219 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.

Redshirt junior Bailey Hockman was even less effective in his seven appearances, including two starts. The other two quarterbacks in camp are redshirt freshman Ty Evans and early enrolling true freshman Ben Finley, younger brother of former Wolfpack star and current Cincinnati Bengal Ryan Finley.

There are also reports that top 2021 quarterback prospect Aaron McLaughlin, who recently de-committed from Auburn, is scheduled to take an official visit to State this weekend.



