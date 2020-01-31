AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Coaches Busy on Recruiting Trail

Brett Friedlander

College football's traditional signing period begins next Wednesday and while the work in compiling the Class of 2020 is all but done save for any potential 11th hour additions, coach Dave Doeren and his staff are on the road busily recruiting prospects for 2021 and beyond.

Based on the social media posts of high school coaches and players, here is where they've been during the past week:

On Thursday, tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Todd Goebbel was in South Georgia visting Houston County High School in Warner-Robbins, Ga.

 New cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell was also in the Peach State on Thursday, working suburban Atlanta with a stop at Dacula High.

Running backs coach Kurt Roper was closer to home, but still "South of the Border" on Wednesday with a visit to Dillion High School in Dillon, S.C., possibly to check in on three-star 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins-Bruce.

New safeties coach Joe DeForest was in the Sunshine State on Tuesday at Viera High School in Brevard County, Florida.

New offensive coordinator Tim Beck was the farthest away from home, traveling all the way to Queen Creek High School in Arizona, which has five three-star prospects in the class of 2021.

Recently hired nickels coach Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay was in Forsythe County at Pafftown's Reagan High Schoool on Monday while defensive coordinator Tony Gibson stayed in the neighborhood to pay a visit to Cary High School.

As for the boss, Doeren spent his Monday and Tuesday making the rounds in North Carolina. According to social media posts from high school coaches, he made stops at Hopewell High in Huntersville, Glenn High School in Union Cross. Oak Grove High School in Thomasville, East Forsythe High School in Kernersville (the latter two along with defensive line coach Charley Wiles).

Among the newest batch of players reporting they have received Wolfpack offers are:

Na'Shawn Murphy (6-2, 217), a 2022 four-star inside linebacker from Stonewall Jackson HS in Manassas, Va.

Tyleik Williams (6-3, 295), a 2021 four-star defensive tackle. also from Stonewall Jackson. 

O'Mega Blake (6-2, 188), a 3-star 2021 wide receiver from South Pointe HS in Rock Hill, S.C.

Quinn Ewers (6-3, 195), a 2022 pro-style quarterback from Southlake Carrol HS in Southlake, Tex.

Danny Stuttsman (6-2 1/2, 187), a 2021 outside linebacker from Foundation Academy in Winter Garden, Fla.

Addison Nichols (6-5, 270), a 2021 offensive tackle from Greater Atlanta Christian School in Norcross, Ga.

