Morehead Hopeful, But Realistic About Draft Chances

Jarius Morehead, like most other young football players with NFL aspirations, has dreamed of hearing his name called on draft night since the first time he strapped on a helmet and pads.

And he's still holding out hope that will happen this weekend.

But the former NC State safety is also realistic enough to know that his chances of making an NFL roster next season might actually be better if he isn't drafted.

"A lot of guys have said that if you're not drafted in the first through fourth round, you might as well be a priority free agent because you get to choose (your team) and you get to see what they need and what they picked up in the draft," Morehead said. "So I'd rather be a free agent than a seventh round (pick)."

That having been said, the little kid in Morehead can only imagine what it would be like to get that phone call, see his name flash across the screen and celebrate the thrill of being an NFL draftee with family members and friends.

"That would be an honor. I'd be blessed (after) all the work I've put in," he said. "It's just the beginning, though.

"I know my mom would be smiling, my family would be smiling because they're my No. 1 supporters. I couldn't ask for anything better, so I'd be happy."

At 6-foot-1, 215 pounds, Morehead has the size and ability to compete for an NFL job at either strong safety or linebacker, a position several NFL scouts have suggested he might be better suited to play at the next level.

He said that he and his agent have had contact with numerous teams over the past few weeks interested in someone capable of playing the Will linebacker position and special teams.

Although Morehead was the rated as the third-best pro prospect on State's 2019 roster by DraftNetwork.com before the season started behind only defensive linemen Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams, his stock dropped -- as did his stats -- thanks to an injury-depleted secondary that left him surrounded by inexperienced young teammates forced into action before they were ready.

"If we had everyone that was healthy, I think it would have been fine," he said. "But since we were moving pieces, playing young guys that weren't expecting to play, I didn't work out well this year.'

Morehead's draft chances were further damaged by the coronavirus pandemic that forced schools to cancel their Pro Day events and prevented teams from holding individual workouts at which he could have showcased his skills.

"It sucked not having a Pro Day, because I knew that was my day to show them that I could play the position they wanted me at," Morehead said. "But it's cool, because I have three years of film and I know I'm athletic. So when a team calls, I know can show them what I've got."

Morehead finished 2019 with 49 tackles, a sack, two quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. But he recorded 80 or more stops in each of the two previous years to go along with five career interceptions.

He hoping teams look at his entire body of work rather than just his final season.

"Hopefully teams understand what's going on and what's happening," Morehead said. "They do their homework. They spend millions of dollars on players and I'm pretty sure they look at all that."

In order to stay ready, Morehead has been working out -- at an appropriate distance, of course -- with former Wolfpack teammate Arius Moore.

They do speed and agility workouts at a local park, along with some position work. He's also lifting weights at home.

Because it's still not clear whether the NFL season will start on time or if it's even going to start at all, Morehead said that it's important to stay ready physically so he can make an immediate impression no matter what team he's with.

As he points out, it doesn't matter where you're drafted or if you're drafted at all once training camp begins. Everyone on the field still has to prove he can do something to help the team win.

"It's up to you," he said. "You're not guaranteed that spot, so you've got to work, work, work everyday. You've got to come out and be consistent."

