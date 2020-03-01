AllWolfpack
Smith-Williams Making 'Fast' Impression NFL Combine

Brett Friedlander

James Smith-Williams' NFL draft stock dropped during a senior season at NC State in which he was limited to seven games because of injury.

But it's back on the rise now.

Following up on a strong showing at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January, the former Wolfpack defensive end made an even more positive impression at the league's pre-draft Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Smith-Williams, as many predicted, posted the fastest time among defensive linemen in the 40-yard dash at Lucas Oil Stadium, running the distance in a time of 4.61 seconds. 

He also posted top-10 showings in the broad jump (fourth at 10 feet, three inches), the three cone run (eighth in 7.35 seconds) and 10th in the vertical jump (10th at 32.0 inches) while Smith also recording 4.52 second time in the 20-yard shuttle run.

Smith-Williams' speed and agility, along with the strength he showed in the weight room by bench pressing 225 pounds 28 times on Friday, has led NFL scouts to consider him as a possible outside linebacker as a professional.

State's other defensive lineman at the Combine, Larrell Murchison, ran a 5.05 in the 40. His best finish was a 12th place with his 4.51 time in the 20-yard shuttle. His other results include a 29.0 inch vertical leap, a nine-foot, 10-inch broad jump and a 7.89-second three cone drill.

Murchison also had 29 reps on the bench press Friday.

Both Murchison and Smith-Williams are considered middle- to late-round draft possibilities. 

According to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, Murchison's strenghs include a high motor, an ability to battle through blocks and make plays, a high football IQ and good lateral agility. He projects as "a good rotational three-technique for a 4-3 defense."

Zierlein likes Smith-Williams' upper body strength and his "ability to stand ground against power," but worries that his the injuries that cut short his 2019 season might scare away teams regardless of his strong test results in Indianapolis."

The NFL draft is scheduled for April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

