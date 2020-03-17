Former Wolfpack Safety Burris Signs with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a two-year, $8 million free agent deal with former NC State safety Juston Burris, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Burris, a former fourth-round draft pick of the New York Jets, has played the past two seasons for the Cleveland Browns.

The 26-year-old Raleigh native, who also spent time with the Oakland Raiders, has played in 52 NFL games, starting 11. He has four career interceptions and 14 pass breakups, to go along with 71 tackles.

He provides the Panthers with depth at the safety spot depleted by the loss of Tre Boston to free agency and the release of Colin Jones.

Burris was a three-year starter at cornerback with the Wolfpack, amassing six interceptions, 23 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 155 tackles while helping State to three bowl games in his four seasons with the team.

Monday was the first day of the NFL's "legal tampering period," in which teams can speak with upcoming free agents, discuss terms and come to a verbal agreements to a deal that will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday.