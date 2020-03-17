AllWolfpack
Former Wolfpack Safety Burris Signs with Panthers

Brett Friedlander

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a two-year, $8 million free agent deal with former NC State safety Juston Burris, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Burris, a former fourth-round draft pick of the New York Jets, has played the past two seasons for the Cleveland Browns. 

The 26-year-old Raleigh native, who also spent time with the Oakland Raiders, has played in 52 NFL games, starting 11. He has four career interceptions and 14 pass breakups, to go along with 71 tackles.

He provides the Panthers with depth at the safety spot depleted by the loss of Tre Boston to free agency and the release of Colin Jones.

Burris was a three-year starter at cornerback with the Wolfpack, amassing six interceptions, 23 pass breakups, two forced fumbles and 155 tackles while helping State to three bowl games in his four seasons with the team.

Monday was the first day of the NFL's "legal tampering period," in which teams can speak with upcoming free agents, discuss terms and come to a verbal agreements to a deal that will become official when the new league year begins on Wednesday. 

Wolfpack Flashback: In the Beginning ...

With no actual games to report on, SI All Wolfpack is looking back in time to remember some of NC State's best postseason games from the past. Today, we go all the way back in time to the first NCAA tournament game ever played by the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack to Honor Chris Combs' Number 26

Former NC State baseball star is being honored for his outstanding career on the field and for the courage he has shown in his more recent battle with ALS. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Patriots Franchise Former State Star Thuney

Offensive guard Joe Thuney was projected to be one of the most sought-after offensive linemen on the NFL free agent market, but that won't happen now that the New England Patriots have put the franchise tag on the former NC State star. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gwiazdowski Moves Closer to Olympic Selection

Former NC State wrestler Nick Gwiazdowski, a two time national champion for the Wolfpack, won gold at the Pan Am Olympic Qualifier in Ottawa, Canada on Sunday, ensuring the U.S. would have a representative at his weight in this summer's Tokyo Games. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: A Selection Sunday Shocker

With this year's ACC and NCAA tournaments having been cancelled in response to the coronavirus crisis, here is a look back in time to a Selection Sunday in which the NC State basketball team took the decision out of the committee's hands by winning its way into the NCAA field. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Konig: Wolfpack Women Upset, But Understanding of NCAA Cancellation

NC State basketball star Aislinn Konig discusses the range of emotions she and her Wolfpack teammates have experienced over the past week between the high of winning the ACC women's tournament championship and the low of the NCAA tournament's cancellation. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: State Beats Maryland in ACC's Greatest Game

With this year's ACC and NCAA tournament having been cancelled in response to the coronavirus crisis, here is a look back in time at what is generally considered the greatest game in ACC history -- NC State's 103-100 overtime victory against Maryland in the 1974 tournament final. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How to Get Refunds for Tickets to Canceled ACC, NCAA Tourney Games

If you bought tickets to this year’s cancelled ACC men’s basketball tournament, you will be refunded for all games that weren’t played. Here's how to get your money back. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Declare Victory, Raise a Banner. Why Not?

As one of the teams still playing when the ACC men's basketball tournament was halted, NC State can technically claim a one-eighth share of the championship. So why not celebrate it? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Cunane a Finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award

NC State star is one of five candidates in consideration for award honoring the best center in women's college basketball. Read more

Brett Friedlander