Knight Time Returns To New York

After not quite making the team's roster out of camp, former NC State running back Zonovan Knight has been signed to the active roster of the New York Jets.

In three seasons at NC State, the native of Bailey, North Carolina rushed for 2,286 yards and 18 touchdowns. He elected to forgo his senior season of eligibility before the 2022 season and was not selected in the NFL Draft before originally signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent.

Knight makes the roster after Breece Hall suffered a season-ending ACL injury. The former Wolfpacker could make his professional debut Sunday against the New England Patriots.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).