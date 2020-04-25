Versatility, Sack Dance Make Murchison a Good Fit in Nashville

Larrell Murchison is headed to Music City, which is fitting considering that the former NC State defensive lineman celebrates his sacks by playing an air guitar.

But the opportunity to perform in the same city as the Grand Ole Opry is only part of the reason Murchison thinks he'll be a good fit for the Tennessee Titans, the team that picked him in the fifth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

"I suspected that the Titans were really interested in me after speaking with the GM," Murchison said in a teleconference shortly after he was selected. "Just having constant conversations with all the coaches, I felt really strong about the Titans. But all the way around I know the draft is a whirlpool of a whole bunch of players and team needs, so I didn’t know how it was going to go.

"I’m sort of familiar with them, with the defense. I’m just trying to fit in in any way I can. Whatever role they give me to play I’m ready to show I can do it, and I’m ready to improve every year."

Murchison's career has been marked by steady improvement from high school fullback to junior college project to the dominant defender he became during his two seasons with the Wolfpack.

He was one of State's few bright spots last season when he ranked among the ACC leaders with seven sacks, including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28, while amassing 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Although he has been projected as a three-technique tackle after playing both inside and outside in State's three-man front this season, his ability to play multiple roles makes him valuable as a rotational player capable of backing up at more than one position.

"I feel like rushing the passer I can cause penetration and I feel like stopping the run I can be an anchor down there if they need me to take on double teams," Murchison said, adding that he's comfortable playing from five-technique to zero-technique. "Anything you need me to do, I feel like I can do it. That’s what makes me versatile. Anywhere among the defensive front where you need me to play, I feel like I can play it."

Besides that versatility, Murchison impressed the Titans with his "high motor," a trait he said defines the way he plays.

"That high motor to just continue going ... I know that being the leader on my team in college, me being the leader for NC State, that if I quit and if I didn’t chase the ball and if I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, that they look up to me," he said. "So what kind of player would I be if I let them down?"

Murchison said he's looking forward to play for and learning from Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who played 14 NFL seasons as an outside linebacker and won three Super Bowls as a member of the New England Patriots.

"I’m very familiar with Mike Vrabel," the newest member of the Titans said. "I know he’s a defensive-minded coach. I was very honored to even speak with him, and I’m very honored to be in Tennessee. I’m just ready to work. Whatever task they have for me to do, he has for me to do, I’m ready to follow it and do what I’m supposed to do."

Here are some other excerpts from Murchison's teleconference with the Nashville media:

On the origins of his sack celebration:

"I kind of learned it. I was watching on Instagram one day and I saw somebody break out the guitar for a celebration, so I felt like it would be fun and I felt like it would be exciting if I put my own little twist to it and played it myself."

On how much interest he received from the Titans prior to the draft:

I received interest from them, and they just told me that I played all along the defensive front, from five-technique to zero-technique. So, they liked that part of my game where I’m versatile and able to help any way I can."

On how much his athleticism is an asset:

"Being able to be athletic at my weight and being able to move around, I feel like that’s going to be helpful. Just me going in different positions, learning how to play those. I’m able to stretch all the way around. I feel like that helps me out a lot."

On if he envisioned himself as an NFL player during his early days at Louisburg Junior College:

"I took it one step at a time. So, you know, even when I was at JUCO and even when I first got to State, I always just knew that if I took it one day at a time and don’t second guess myself, I could be here one day."

On some of the better offensive linemen he faced while with the Wolfpack:

"(Wake Forest's) Justin Herron was a good offensive lineman I played against, (Louisville's) Mehki Becton was a good offensive lineman I played against, (Clemson's) John Simpson was a good offensive lineman I played against and Boston College, their offensive line was always run-heavy. That was a good offensive line to go against also. I felt like I held my own against all of them. I just did the job that I was required to do and I got everything done."

On whether he realized that one of those BC offensive linemen was his new coach Vrabel's son:

"I think I remember them saying ‘Vrabel,’ I didn’t know that was his son. I’m just now realizing that."

On Vrabel's reputation as a hands-on coach:

"You’ve got to love it, you’ve got to love it. That just shows that he cares about his players, he cares about how they learn, and he cares everything about the team. So, being a hands-on coach, you can’t ask for better."