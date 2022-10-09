Leary Injured Against FSU, X-rays Negative

NC State starting quarterback Devin Leary went down in the third quarter of Wolfpack's 19-17 win over FSU and headed to the locker room before returning to the sideline in a sling.

The redshirt junior was hit while attempting a pass and stayed down on the field after, holding his throwing shoulder. A penalty was called on the play for roughing the passer.

After the game, head coach Dave Doeren said x-rays were negative and that Leary will have an MRI Sunday. Doeren added that he would know more after the MRI.

Wide receiver Devin Carter and running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye also exited Saturday's game with injuries.

