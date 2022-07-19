Skip to main content
Leary named to Maxwell Award watch list

NC State quarterback Devin Leary has been named to the 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

NC State quarterback Devin Leary was among 85 players nationally who were named to the 2022 Maxwell Award Preseason Watch List.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the College Player of the Year.

Leary finished the 2021 campaign with a remarkable 35 touchdown passes and only five interceptions, the first time in ACC history a quarterback has thrown for 35 TDs with only five passes picked off. His 35 touchdown passes set the school record for most in a season. Leary tossed for 3,433 yards overall, the sixth-best in NC State history.

The semifinalists for the Maxwell Award are to be announced on November, 1, 2022. Three finalists will be revealed on Novemeber 22, 2022. The winner will be crowned on December 8, 2022 and formally crowned on March 10, 2023. 

