Leary To Miss Remainder of 2022

NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022 season, according to a tweet from @PackFootball.

Additional imaging determined that Leary suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the Wolfpack's win over FSU last week and that surgery was the best option. Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery next week in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

NC State said that there is no damage to Leary's shoulder and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Wolfpack takes on No. 18 Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. today.