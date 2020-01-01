2020 Vision: What Will The Coming Year Bring For The Wolfpack?

The start of a new year, and in this case a new decade (I know, I know ... the new decade doesn't officially begin until next year), is always a time for optimism and high hope for the future.

It's a new beginning and everything seems possible.

While only time will tell what 2020 has in store for NC State athletics, here are four storylines that will have a major impact on the Wolfpack's fortunes over the next 12 months:

The on-going NCAA/Dennis Smith Jr. saga

Dennis Smith and Mark Gottfried during their season together in 2016-17 Mark Dolejs/USAToday sports

State could have accepted the allegations that Smith accepted $40,000 from Adidas to play his one season with the Wolfpack, blamed the entire affair on former coach Mark Gottfried and assistant Orlando Early -- both of whom have since been fired -- and hoped that the NCAA would go easy on it.

Instead, chancellor Randy Woodson and athletic director Boo Corrigan chose the more risky strategy of contesting the charges, telling the NCAA that the Wolfpack "strenuously disputes" the testimony of former Adidas consultant Thomas "T.J." Gassnola.

State officially responded to the allegation son Dec. 9, meaning that the NCAA has until March 9 to answer back. From there, a hearing with the committee on infractions will be scheduled. Barring further complications, the case should be decided sometime this summer or early fall.

Obviously, the outcome will greatly affect the direction of coach Kevin Keatts' basketball program.

Resume building to stay off the bubble

Speaking of that men's basketball team, it begins the 2020 portion of its schedule on Saturday at Clemson. It's the kind of game State desperately needs to win in order to build an NCAA tournament resume strong enough to prevent a repeat of last year's disappointment and stay off the bubble come March.

The Wolfpack, at 10-3 with a solid strength of schedule and mid-30s NET ranking, has done a decent job of setting itself up during the first two months of the season. The only game it would really like to have back is an opening night loss to Georgia Tech because of the extenuating circumstances that were involved.

The important thing moving forward is to avoid similar huccups, win all the games the team is supposed to win and upset a couple of the big boys along the way -- especially on the road. Considering that the ACC doesn't appear to be as strong or deep as usual, even at the top, this is a very realistic goal.

Assuming the already shorthanded Wolfpack can stay away from any more injuries.

Women's basketball hunting a championship

State hasn't won an ACC championship in football or either men's or women's basketball since 1991 when Kay Yow led her women's team to a 84-61 victory against Clemson in the conference tournament final.

That drought could legitimately end in 2020 if coach Wes Moore -- who was an assistant to Yow with that '91 team -- and his current Wolfpack have anything to say about it. The team is off to a 12-0 start (1-0 ACC) and has all the elements to make a serious run at run at a conference crown.

All five starters are averaging at least 8.5 points per game heading into the new year, led by budding star Elissa Cunane -- a 6-foot-5 sophomore -- at 15.9 points per game and explosive guard Kai Crutchfield at 10.4. Two of the freshmen, starter Jakia Brown-Turner and top reserve Jada Boyd, are not far behind at 8.4 and 7.4 points per game respectively.

Cunane is the top rebounder at 10.6 per game while three players -- Aislinn Konig, Crutchfield and Kayla Jones -- all have more than 27 assists, a testament to the team’s balance and unselfishness.

With perennial power Notre Dame taking a step back after going to the national championship game in each of the past two years, including winning the title in 2018, the door is wide open for the Wolfpack -- which was picked to finish second behind Louisville in the ACC's preseason poll.

Football looks to bounce back

Dave Doeren is facing a pivotal season in 2020 Rob Kinnan/USAToday sports

State's disappointing 4-8 football season in 2019 could easily be explained away by blaming it on inexperience and the unprecidented epidemic of injuries that decimated the lineup on both sides of the ball.

Both did have a negative impact on a team that lost its final six games and finished out of the postseason for the first time in five years.

But there were many more factors than that involved and coach Dave Doeren has aggressively moved to address them by completely reworking his staff over the past month.

Out are co-defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable, cornerbacks coach George Barlow, defensive line coach Kevin Patrick and co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings. In are Brian Mitchell (corners) Joe DeForest (safeties) and new offensive coordinator Tim Beck -- whose hiring was announced on New Year's Day.

Tony Gibson is now the sole defensive coordinator and former co-offensive coordinator is staying and will continue working with the wide receivers.

The challenge for the new staff will be to quickly build a chemistry, make productive use of spring practice to install their new wrinkles and evaluate personnel, then go out this summer and hit the graduate transfer market to fill any holes that might still remain.

Needless to say, the 2020 season will be a pivotal one for Doeren at State.