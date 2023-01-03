Looking Ahead: NC State's Quarterbacks in 2023

The quarterback position seemed to be one of the easiest group on the offensive side of the ball to project before NC State's 2022 regular season.

Things ended up chaotic, as a Heisman hopeful went down to a season-ending injury before electing to transfer, a grad-student transfer backup struggled mightily, a freshman seemed to be the answer before he was lost to injury as well, and a fourth-string veteran with three years of eligibility had moments of brilliance before looking lost in the bowl game.

The year started with Devin Leary, fresh off a season with 35 touchdown passes and only five interceptions tossed, was promoted for the Heisman Trophy by the NC State program. However, Leary would suffer injury for the third time in four years with the Wolfpack, including his second season-ending malady.

Leary finished the NC State portion of his college career with 6,807 yards passing, good for sixth place on the school's all-time passing yards list. Over half of that yardage came in 2021, when he tossed for 3,433 yards, which is also good for sixth place in the Wolfpack's season passing yards list. He threw 62 touchdown passes (fourth all-time at NC State) and tossed a school record 35 in 2021, while only getting intercepted 16 times with NCSU.

And Leary will also be a Kentucky Wildcat next season.

His decision to remain in college and move on is probably best for both parties, as NC State's offense will likely move in a different direction in 2023 under new offensive coordinator Robert Anae.

LOOKING AHEAD

NC State has faced two bridge-type seasons in Dave Doeren's 10 years as head coach.

In 2013, Doeren tried the transfer route with Brandon Mitchell and he suffered an injury in the first game. With Pete Thomas getting most of the work, and Mitchell returning to get some game action, the Wolfpack dropped to 3-9 in Doeren's first season at NC State.

Six years later the Wolfpack was in a similar situation. In 2019, three quarterbacks, including Leary as a freshman, rotated as the signal caller due to injuries and/or ineffectiveness. Once again, the Wolfpack faded, and the 4-8 campaign is only NC State' third losing record over the past 13 years.

NC State will hope 2023 is an easier navigation.

What are some names to look for at quarterback in 2023?

M.J. Morris

Morris generated a lot of enthusiasm when he led NC State to a thrilling, come-from-behind home win over Virginia Tech. He tossed three touchdown passes in the second half to guide the Wolfpack back from a, 21-3, deficit and it seemed like NCSU had found its man behind center for the foreseeable future.

NC State quarterback M.J. Morris runs the ball against Virginia Tech in the Wolfpack's, 25-24, home win on October 27, 2022. © Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The following week NC State's offense looked lackluster against lowly Boston College, as it had for much of the game against Virginia Tech, and it was the Eagles who came from behind to win. The news was worse afterward as Morris was hurt and ultimately his season ended.

While he has traits that should excite NCSU coaches, players, and fans, Morris would not be worse for fear physically or mentally if he had one more season as a backup, and should the Wolfpack suffer injuries at the quarterback position, which has happened frequently in recent seasons, inserting Morris into the fray will be no reason for NC State fans to fret.

Ben Finley

Wherever life takes Ben Finley, he will be looked at fondly by Wolfpack Nation. That is how it works at NC State when you secure a magical win over North Carolina. NIL opportunities, along with a lifetime of having drinks bought for him, awaits Finley.

However, Finley struggled in games at Louisville and against Maryland at the Duke's Mayo Bowl. To be fair, his weapons were limited to injuries and the transfer portal, especially against the Terrapins. The offense was wretched in the bowl game, and it has led many fans to lament NC State's highly ranked defense not guiding the Pack to a better record.

If Finley is to become a top-notch quarterback there will be have to be some growth.

Once again, to be fair, whoever gets the starting quarterback gig is going to need an infusion of talent to augment his skill set, especially when it comes to team speed -- which NCSU has lacked since 2018, sans Emeka Emezie.

Maturity and love for school are two traits he has mastered, along with a terrific personality. And with three years of eligibility remaining, he will be an older player -- which is an asset for NC State.

His appearances in 2022, along with some time in the saddle at UNC in 2020, does bode well for him. However, Finley probably is best suited for a backup role in 2023.

Brennan Armstrong

Armstrong entered the transfer portal after the 2022 campaign. In parts of five season at Virginia, he tossed for over 9,000 yards. His best season was 2021, when he completed over 65 percent of his passes for a stunning 4,449 yards and guided the Cavaliers to a berth in the Fenway Bowl.

His offensive coordinator in 2021 was Robert Anae.

Despite missing a game and having a bowl appearance cancelled, Brennan Armstrong tossed for 4,449 yards at Virginia in 2021. That total would be second-best in school history at NC State. © Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, it is up to him to decide where he will go but everything about Armstrong playing for NC State in 2023 makes sense.

The familiarity is not limited to his partnership with Anae. With the removal of the divisional format in ACC play, the Wolfpack's schedule will feature five matchups against schools that formerly were in the conference's Coastal Division, along with two Atlantic Division foes that Armstrong battled while at Virginia in 2021.

In the six games he played in 2021 against schools that will be on NC State's schedule next season, Armstrong tossed for 2,480 yards or an average of 413.3 yards per contest. He also is a talented enough runner to make things happen.

There are seven schools on NC State's 2023 schedule that were also on Virginia's slate in 2021, including a matchup against Duke in Durham, North Carolina. Armstrong tossed for 2,480 yards in the six games he played (he missed one game against Notre Dame). The Cavaliers also face the Wolfpack in 2023.

The seventh school on NC State's 2023 schedule? That would be a road matchup against Virginia at Scott Stadium.

If Armstrong does transfer to NC State, and can remain healthy, the bridge the Wolfpack coaching staff is building toward 2024-2026 could be easier to navigate than it was for head coach Dave Doeren in 2013 and 2019. Consistency in terms of winning records and bowl appearances are what Doeren and the Pack need as they reboot for another try at an elusive ACC title.

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb and @nick_schnittker on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics!

Stay tuned to All-Wolfpack on SI for all the latest news for NC State. Follow us on Facebook (All-Wolfpack) as well as Twitter and Instagram (@NCStateonSI).