WolfpackMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Football Coaching Staff Shakeup Continues

Brett Friedlander

The shakeup in NC State football coach Dave Doeren's staff following this season's 4-8 record contined on Sunday with word that co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings would be leaving the program.

Defensive line coach Kevin Patrick is also out after taking a job at Florida Atlantic. His hiring as a member of new coach Willie Taggart's staff was announced by that school Sunday.

Patrick was with the Wolfpack for three seasons. He is the third defensive assistant to either be fired or leave since the end of the season, joining co-defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable and cornerbacks coach George Barlow out the door.

Kitchings is the first casualty on the offensive side of the ball. Footballscoop.com was the first to report the news of his departure.

Kitchings, who also worked with the running backs, was brought to State by then-coach Tom O'Brien in 2012 and served in several different capacities during his eight seasons in Raleigh. The past season was his first as co-offensive coordinator.

It is not known if the other co-coordinator, receivers coach George McDonald, will handle the job on his own next season or if Doeren will look outside the program to fill the position.

Two new assistants -- cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell and safeties coach Joe DeForest -- have already been hired.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shorthanded Wolfpack holds off App State

Brett Friedlander

NC State finishes its nonconference schedule with a 72-60 win without leading scorer and rebounder C.J. Bryce. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the boxscore from Sunday's 72-60 win against Appalachian State ...

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: State vs. Appalachian State

Brett Friedlander

Live updates and analysis from today's final nonconference game at PNC Arena between the Wolfpack and Mountaineers. Read more

Possible Concussion Forces Bryce to Sidelines

Brett Friedlander

The redshirt senior wing leads the Wolfpack in both scoring and rebounds this season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women open their ACC schedule with a road win at Boston College ...

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 3, Leaving Villanova in Tears

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 sports moments of the decade. Today, it's the Wolfpack's 2015 upset top-seeded Villanova. Read more

Wolfpack Tipoff: Game 13, Appalachian State

Brett Friedlander

Everything you need to know about NC State's final nonconference tuneup, Sunday at PNC Arena against Appalachian State. Read more

Doeren Makes More Changes to Defensive Staff

Brett Friedlander

The two new assistants both have experience working with Wolfpack defensive coordinator Tony Gibson. Read more.

Top 10 of the 2010s: No. 4, Nate's Great Comeback

Brett Friedlander

Over the final 10 days of the 2010s, SI Wolfpack Maven counts down NC State's top 10 sports moments of the decade. Today, it's the remarkable comeback of Nate Irving. Read more

NC State All-Decade Basketball Team

Brett Friedlander

Here is a list of the Wolfpack's top five players during the 2010s. Read more