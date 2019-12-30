Football Coaching Staff Shakeup Continues

The shakeup in NC State football coach Dave Doeren's staff following this season's 4-8 record contined on Sunday with word that co-offensive coordinator Des Kitchings would be leaving the program.

Defensive line coach Kevin Patrick is also out after taking a job at Florida Atlantic. His hiring as a member of new coach Willie Taggart's staff was announced by that school Sunday.

Patrick was with the Wolfpack for three seasons. He is the third defensive assistant to either be fired or leave since the end of the season, joining co-defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable and cornerbacks coach George Barlow out the door.

Kitchings is the first casualty on the offensive side of the ball. Footballscoop.com was the first to report the news of his departure.

Kitchings, who also worked with the running backs, was brought to State by then-coach Tom O'Brien in 2012 and served in several different capacities during his eight seasons in Raleigh. The past season was his first as co-offensive coordinator.

It is not known if the other co-coordinator, receivers coach George McDonald, will handle the job on his own next season or if Doeren will look outside the program to fill the position.

Two new assistants -- cornerbacks coach Brian Mitchell and safeties coach Joe DeForest -- have already been hired.