Murchison, Smith-Williams Impress on Bench Press

Brett Friedlander

Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams finally got a chance to show off their physical skills at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday.

After two days of measurements, medical and psychological exams, interviews and meetings with team representatives, the two former NC State players hit the weight room for the bench press portion of the league pre-draft evaluation event.

And both put on impressive performances.

Murchison finished fifth among the 46 defensive linemen at the Combine with 29 repetitions of the 225-pound weight. Smith-Williams, who has also been asked to test as a linebacker, was ninth among his position group with 28 reps.

Ohio State's DaVon Hamilton turned in the top effort among defensive linemen with 33 reps.

 On Saturday, Murchison and Smith-Williams will join the rest of the players in their position group on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium in the most important portion of the Combine process.

They will participate in a series of drills, among them the 40-yard dash, the vertical jump, the standing broad jump, the shuttle run and a three-cone agility drill.

Smith-Williams, in particular, will be a play to watch.

Several draft experts, including ESPN's Jim Nagy, have predicted the former Wolfpack captain will record the fastest 40-yard dash time among players in the 250-275 pound range.

"Yeah, everyone’s guessing that I’ll have the fastest 40 in my weight class." Smith-Williams said on Thursday. "I think there’s pressure but it’s good pressure to me. I am enjoying the fact that I have that spotlight on me."

A strong showing in the on-field testing would be especially helpful for Smith-Williams, who was limited to just seven games because of injuries during his senior season at State.

Saturday's testing will be televised live on NFL Network from 4-11 p.m.

Wolfpack Baseball Passes First Road Test

All-American catcher Patrick Bailey hit a pair of homers to lead NC State to a 10-6 win against Iowa in the opening game of the Cambria College Classic baseball tournament in Minneapolis. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Doeren: Starting QB Job is Leary's to Lose

Rising sophomore Devin Leary is the incumbent, but NC State has three other quarterbacks looking to challenge him as spring practice begins. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Interview Day For Murchison, Smith-Williams at NFL Combine

Former NC State defensive ends Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams had a busy day interviewing with the media and prospective employers at the NFL Combine on Thursday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Women Score Important Senior Night Win

NC State's women's basketball team wraps up the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament with a 69-60 win against Syracuse. Read more

NC State athletic communications

Here's the boxscore from tonight's important women's basketball win against Syracuse ...

Brett Friedlander

NCAA announces wrestling qualifier allocations ...

Brett Friedlander

Competition Primary Goal of State Spring Practice

Coach Dave Doeren and his Wolfpack went through the first of their 15 spring workouts on Thursday looking to correct the issues that led to last season’s 4-8 record. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Aughtry-Lindsay Excited to 'Give Something Back' to NC State

Former Wolfpack linebacker Freddie Aughtry-Lindsay has returned to his alma mater as the football team's new nickels coach. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Does Wolfpack Bring Out the Best in UNC or Does UNC Bring Out the Worst in State?

After losing to the lowly Tar Heels for the second time this season, the question must be asked: Is UNC in the Wolfpack's head. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Murchison, Smith-Williams 'Measure Up' at NFL Combine

The NC State defensive linemen began the process of auditioning for NFL coaches and scouts on Wednesday by being weight and measured. Read more

Brett Friedlander