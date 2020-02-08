Murchison, Smith-Williams Earn Combine Invites

If the college football's postseason all-star games are the NFL equivalent of a job interview for draft-eligible players, then Larrell Murchison and James Smith-Williams made the most of their opportunities last month at the Senior Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.

The former NC State defensive linemen opened enough eyes with their performances that both have been invited for an even more important audition later this month at the NFL's Predraft Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

They are among the 337 players nationwide that have been invited to the event, which takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium Feb. 24 through March 1.

Often referred to as the “Underwear Olympics,” the Combine gives draft eligible players the opportunity to perform numerous physical drills, along with a battery of medical tests and personal interviews under the watchful eye of all 32 NFL teams in hopes of improving their professional football possibilities.

Murchison had an impressive week at the Senior Bowl, earning praise from the many draft observers on site in Mobile, Ala. for his quickness and leverage, while garnering personal interviews with the Colts, Saints, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers, Jaguars, Raiders and both Super Bowl participants -- the 49ers and Chiefs.

A 6-foot-3, 291-pound tackle who can also play outside, Murchison was one of State's few bright spots last season, ranking among the ACC leaders with seven sacks -- including 3.5 in a loss at Florida State on Sept. 28. He finished the year with 48 tackles (12 TFLs), five quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.

Smith-Williams had a frustrating season in which he appeared in only seven games because of injuries, recording only 20 tackes and one sack. But he made up for it by being one of the most impressive players on the East team in practices leading up to the East-West game in Tampa.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound end already has a job lined up for him with IBM once his football career is over. He can delay that, however, with a strong Combine performance.

