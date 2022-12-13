NC State Adds to Staff, Taps Tujague For Offensive Line

NC State has hired Garett Tujague as its new offensive line coach.

A 30-year coaching veteran, Tujague joins the Wolfpack after spending the past seven seasons at Virginia as its offensive line coach. He has coached a total of nine seasons with NC State's new offensive coordinator, Robert Anae.

"Garrett is another great addition to our staff," NC State head coach Dave Doeren said in a statement released by the school. "He has great experience and has helped different types of offenses be successful. Having worked alongside our new OC, Robert Anae, for years, he has familiarity with his style and system, and he is a tremendous recruiter, mentor, teacher, and developer of the offensive line position. We are excited to have him and Cami join the Wolfpack family."





Three of the top statistical quarterbacks in Virginia history: Brennan Armstrong, Bryce Perkins, and Kurt Benkert, all prospered behind offensive lines guided by Tujague. In 2021, three of his players earned All-ACC honors, and All-American Olusegun Oluwatimi was the first Rimington Trophy finalist ever for the Cavaliers.

Tujague followed Bronco Mendenhall to Virginia from BYU after spending three seasons as its offensive line coach.



