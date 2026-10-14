NC State Blames Loss to Wake On Lack of Execution

The win the Wolfpack needed to stay alive in the ACC race passed them by last weekend.



The loss is disappointing because the Wolfpack played like the better team in the first half. CJ Bailey (QB) completed 17 of 18 attempts for 175 yards and two touchdowns.





State’s defense held Wake’s potent offense to just 85 passing yards, 37 rushing yards, and 10 points in the first half.



Though the second half tells a much different story, it’s one NC State has grown accustomed to seeing this season.



Wake Forest made the necessary adjustments during halftime and, as a result, was able to score 28 unanswered points and outgained NC State 265 to 63 yards in the second half.

State's Execution Issues

The Deacs’ quarterback, Gio Lopez, had a phenomenal day against NC State. He threw for 303 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 rushing touchdown. Carlos Hernandez (WR) and Jack Foley (WR) both caught for over 100 yards and each scored a touchdown.



But NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren doesn’t believe his team’s struggles in the second half were a result of not making adjustments.





“I think it’s more execution, and that’s the sad part,” Doeren said. “We got to do a better job on defense of getting our kids to execute in the second half.”



This season we’ve seen Doeren’s defense struggle with holding a lead in the second half of games, but the offense was unable to bail them out this week. State was held to -5 rushing and struggled to convert on 3rd down (2-of-9).

Oct 10, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Multiple NC State Wolfpack players attempt to tackle Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Carlos Hernandez (8) during the first half of the game at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I wish I could tell you that we’re getting out adjusted because that’s not what is happening,” Doeren said. It’s fundamentals. It’s not pressing and doing your job, and it’s really frustrating.”



What’s frustrating is that it seems evident that Wake made adjustments and State did not. Even with the numerous injuries this week, the team wasn’t put in a position to win coming out of halftime.

Wake Forest’s social media department took pleasure in dunking on NC State after their impressive road victory.

Adjusted and executed. pic.twitter.com/oDI1OFmrGY — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 10, 2026

The Deas are NC State’s longest rival, but they should never be capable of embarrassing the Wolfpack as they did.



Wake is a much smaller program with fewer resources. Doeren tried to downplay that after the game, but it’s a reality.

Light it gold. pic.twitter.com/AsSRMmLZpf — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) October 10, 2026

Now, a #21-ranked Wake Forest team is firmly in the driver’s seat while State must regroup and figure out the path forward.



Bailey recounted Doeren’s message to the team after the loss. “We could go six straight games,” Bailey said. “This bye week is definitely needed for us to get better. Every week we’ll keep stacking days and being our best.”



NC State returns to action against Stanford (2-4) on Friday, October 23rd at 10:30 pm ET.